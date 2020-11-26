 

Correction Approximately 90.82 per cent of the warrants in Savosolar Plc’s warrant plan 1-2020 used for subscription of shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.11.2020, 11:15  |  41   |   |   

This is a correction to Savosolar Plc’s company announcement on 25 November 2020 at 11.30 a.m. CET. The amounts of shares subscribed for on the basis of the warrants and in the directed issue were incorrect.

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement, Insider information                    25 November 2020 at 11.30 a.m. (CET)

Approximately 91.20 per cent of the warrants in Savosolar Plc’s warrant plan 1-2020 used for subscription of shares

Approximately 91.20 per cent of Savosolar Plc’s (“Savosolar” or the “Company”) warrants under warrant plan 1-2020 have been used for subscription of shares, raising approximately EUR 1.5 million. The Company has additionally decided on a directed share issue of approximately EUR 0.15 million (the “Directed Issue”).

The subscription period based on Savosolar’s warrant plan 1-2020 ended on 20 November 2020. Based on the warrants, 13,222,734 new shares were subscribed for and the Company will receive approximately EUR 1.5 million in proceeds before transaction costs. Approximately 91.20 per cent of the warrants were used for subscription of shares.

As announced by the Company on 9 November 2020, the Company entered into an agreement on a top guarantee in the  maximum amount of approximately EUR 0.5 million that can be used if the warrants in the Warrant plan 1-2020 are not fully used for subscription of shares. Therefore, the Board of Directors has decided on the Directed Issue of up to 1,275,897 shares, which will raise additional proceeds of approximately EUR 0.15 million before transaction costs. The subscription price is SEK 1.183 per share, which is the same as the subscription price based on the warrants.

In accordance with the underwriting agreement for the Directed Issue, the investor is entitled to an underwriting fee equal to 10 per cent to the extent that the top guarantee is used by the Company, payable in cash by the Company.

The warrants which were not exercised under the warrant plan 1-2020 have lost their value and will be removed from the securities’ accounts of the warrant holders.

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, ”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 25 November 2020 at 11.30 a.m. (CET).

About Savosolar
Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners ABinfo@augment.se, phone: +46 8-505 65 172.


Savosolar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Correction Approximately 90.82 per cent of the warrants in Savosolar Plc’s warrant plan 1-2020 used for subscription of shares This is a correction to Savosolar Plc’s company announcement on 25 November 2020 at 11.30 a.m. CET. The amounts of shares subscribed for on the basis of the warrants and in the directed issue were incorrect. Savosolar Plc Company Announcement, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces successful €2 Bn bond placement
ParcelPal Announces its First Profitable Month in the History of the Company
DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy ...
Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Approximately 90.82 per cent of the warrants in Savosolar Plc’s warrant plan 1-2020 used for subscription of shares
25.11.20
Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Eero Auranne, November 2020
19.11.20
Savosolar to deliver the largest solar thermal plant in Finland to Etelä-Savon Energia, Mikkeli
16.11.20
Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Heikki Timonen, November 2020
16.11.20
Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Jari Varjotie, November 2020
09.11.20
Savosolar has agreed on a 30 per cent top guarantee in connection with the Warrant Plan 1-2020
09.11.20
Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 1-2020 starts on 9 November 2020
04.11.20
Savosolar has signed agreement with newHeat on delivery of solar heating plant for Pons, France