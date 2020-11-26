 

Sampo plc Managers’ Transactions (Leviathan Oy)

SAMPO PLC                        MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS                    26 November 2020 at 12:15 pm


Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Leviathan Oy)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Leviathan Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Lapveteläinen, Patrick
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20201126095911_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 35.9704 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 35.9704 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 35.8752 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,000 Volume weighted average price: 35.8752 EUR


In total, all acquisitions reported above are 5,000 shares.


SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com


