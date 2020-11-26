 

European Union & CSO Italy bring back a "MADE IN ITALY" premium gastronomic experience to Hong Kong

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.11.2020, 11:47  |  35   |   |   

Appreciate the superior food quality and nutritional value behind the European Italian products

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

For high-resolution photos, please visit https://bit.ly/38Wmhd3

Optimizing public health during these unprecedented times calls for nourishing eating habits that incorporate a wide selection of high-quality foods. Thanks to its unique microclimate and rich soils, Italy is one of the leading fruit and vegetable producing countries in Europe. To draw attention to Italy's ideal conditions, quality, guaranteed safety, and sophistication associated with Italy's long artistic heritage, "The European Art of Taste: Italian Fruit & Veg Masterpieces" will be held by Italy's leading fruit and vegetable producers – Centro Servizi Ortofrutticoli (CSO) in partnership with the European Union – for its 2nd consecutive year, this time at cozy Italian wine bar Acquasala in Soho. Acquasala's chef Michele Chiarello shares his knowledge and insights on Italy's exceptional range of fruit and vegetables by demonstrating a 3-course menu featuring white peach compote, fresh lemon, processed tomatoes, green kiwi, and blood orange juice.

The EU quality production system stands out worldwide for its stringent product protection requirements. A traceability system allows individual agricultural producers to be traced; and organic certification guarantees organic production, prohibiting the use of synthetic chemicals and promoting environmental sustainability. Italy has long been widely known for its prominent culinary culture. Purchasing European Italian products also means purchasing products of excellence. The European quality-checking system safeguards PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) and PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) certified products by involving the entire agri-food industry. Currently, there are 93 PDO and PGI certified products in Italy, such as Arancia Rossa di Sicilia PGI (Blood oranges from Sicily), Pera dell' Emilia Romagna PGI (Pear from Emilia Romagna), and Pesca e nettarina di Romagna PGI (Peach and Nectarine from Romagna). Protocols and certifications have been developed through a series of extensive and accurate checks. These signs of progress demonstrate how much food safety is valued by the "Made in Italy" market, allowing the country to thrive and flourish in an ever-expanding economy. Italy has currently 3.64m tonnes of fruit and vegetables exported with a value of 4.59 million euros.

"Everything is fresh – ingredients are shipped from Italy weekly as I want to bring Italy's quality products and guaranteed freshness from home to Hong Kong," says Chef Michele, who has diverse culinary experience from Tokyo and Taipei. He showcases in a special tailor-made menu for this campaign, "Salmon carpaccio over fennel in lemon vinaigrette salad and rosemary's white peach compote" to start, "Tomato confit rigatoni with basil caviar" as well as "Vanilla and green kiwi muffin on dark chocolate ganache" along with a refreshing "Thyme infused Campari blood orange juice".

European Italian fruit and vegetables will be seasonally available on the Hong Kong market. For the latest news from CSO Italy, please follow @European.Art.Of.Taste.HK on Facebook, @European.Art.of.Taste.HK on Instagram, and visit https://europeanartoftaste.com/en/.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

European Union & CSO Italy bring back a "MADE IN ITALY" premium gastronomic experience to Hong Kong Appreciate the superior food quality and nutritional value behind the European Italian products HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - For high-resolution photos, please visit https://bit.ly/38Wmhd3 Optimizing public health during these …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach US$311 Bn by 2027; Increased Efforts to Find New Therapeutics to Fuel Market Growth: TMR
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Robot Shuttle $18 Billion Market Attracts Diversity, IDTechEx Reports
NFC Chips Market Players Likely to Experience Prominent Demand Opportunities from Automotive Sector: TMR
Green Power Market to Reach $103.5 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research
With The European Art of Taste, the CSO Italy project, seven leader companies have been ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Director Tara Gilfillan Named Among 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining
Statement from XTX Markets: fraudulent company claiming to be affiliated with XTX Markets
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
The Need for Precise Testing Capabilities is Clear as Cases Surge
CGTN: China to boost economic growth through innovation and opening-up, nurturing joint development in ...
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods