Zipline, Medical Drone Delivery Pioneer to Headline HISA2020, a Virtual Event by IT News Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology is transforming industries on a global scale, with the COVID-19 pandemic presenting an interesting opportunity for medical practitioners and policy-makers to test new ways in which technology — like Telemedicine, AI, Big Data, Analytics, Cloud Computing and Mobility — can facilitate sustainable healthcare systems of the future.

An example of this is Zipline, an on-demand drone-delivery company that uses aviation technology to distribute medical supplies to healthcare workers in Africa and all over the world. The US based company is currently valued at $1.2 Billion and is slated by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies of 2020.