 

Zipline, Medical Drone Delivery Pioneer to Headline HISA2020, a Virtual Event by IT News Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology is transforming industries on a global scale, with the COVID-19 pandemic presenting an interesting opportunity for medical practitioners and policy-makers to test new ways in which technology — like Telemedicine, AI, Big Data, Analytics, Cloud Computing and Mobility — can facilitate sustainable healthcare systems of the future.

An example of this is Zipline, an on-demand drone-delivery company that uses aviation technology to distribute medical supplies to healthcare workers in Africa and all over the world. The US based company is currently valued at $1.2 Billion and is slated by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies of 2020.

Zipline says that it is on a mission to provide every human on Earth with instant access to vital medical supplies — and it will do this by combining healthcare expertise with cutting-edge technology. With their Rwandan blood drive being an excellent case study of such mission.

Daniel Marfo, GM of Zipline International, is expected to unpack Zipline's Customer-Centered and Tech-Enabled approach at this year's Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa — taking place virtually on 2 to 3 December 2020. 

HISA 2020 will bring together the who's who of Africa's healthcare and technology communities for two days of networking, lively intellectual exchange and exploration into what will shape the future of healthcare.

Key Topics at HISA 2020 include:

  • Building Resilient Health Systems in a COVID-19
  • Impact of the Pandemic on Digital Health Disruption
  • Identity and Access Management for Healthcare
  • COVID-19 and Technologies for Patient Engagement
  • Analytics in Healthcare – How Can We Start the Process?

Confirmed speakers include:

  • Dr Vuma Magapa, Director e-Health, Department of Health, KZN
  • Eldrid Jordaan, CEO of GovChat
  • Greg Horne, Global Principal of Healthcare at SaS Institute
  • Daniel Marfo, GM of Zipline International
  • Paul Cox, Managing Director of Essential Med
  • Maria Carpenter, Head of Digital Channels at Discovery
  • Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia, CEO of Higher Health SA
  • Boitumelo Sementle Makokotlela, CEO of SAHPRA (South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority)
  • Teshlin Akaloo, MD of Innovative Healthcare Solutions at Netcare
  • Loic Potjes, MD of Disruptive Leap

How to participate:

Register for this summit HERE

For more information on this event visit: https://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/

Contact:

[t]: +27 011 026 0981/2
[e]: events@itnewsafrica.com



