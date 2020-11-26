DGAP-News: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Varengold Bank AG: Management Board gives a positive review and outlook during the Annual General Meeting



26.11.2020 / 12:25

New Authorised Capital was approved and the Managing Board and Supervisory Board discharge

Financial goals for 2019 were exceeded; EBT for the first three quarters of 2020 was significantly above the previous period

Varengold Bank AG was fully functional despite pandemic: KfW accreditation and new product launch were successfully completed; fronting services offering was expanded; sustainability and New Work initiatives were continued

Outlook to core business areas: Continued expansion of the credit portfolio and fronting services in Marketplace Banking; stronger focus on trade finance and introduction of digital ECA-covered business in Commercial Banking

Hamburg, 26/11/2020 - Yesterday, the shareholders of Varengold Bank AG approved all agenda items at this year's (virtual) Annual General Meeting. This included granting discharge to the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board members for the 2019 financial year, as well as the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as auditor for the 2020 financial year. In addition, new Authorised Capital 2020 was approved with a majority of 99.98%.

Board Member Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann guided the remote attendees of the meeting through a presentation* of Varengold Bank AG's business activities between 01/01/2019 and 25/11/2020.

In his review of the previous year, Fuhrmann stated that the operational goals set in the 2019 Annual General Meeting - an increased digitalisation ratio, an enhanced new customer acquisition in both core business areas and further staff expansion - were fully met, while the intended earnings-before-tax (EBT) of €2.8M to €3.2M was noticeably exceeded. The result: The bank's most successful financial year to date.