Introduction I am pleased to present Crown Place VCT PLC’s interim management statement for the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020.

Performance and dividends

The Company’s unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 30 September 2020 was £65.7 million or 33.34 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 0.20 pence per share (0.6 per cent.) since 30 June 2020.

After accounting for the special dividend of 2.00 pence per share paid on 30 October 2020 to shareholders on the register on 9 October 2020, and the first interim dividend of 0.83 pence per share, to be paid on 30 November 2020 to shareholders on the register on 6 November 2020, the NAV is 30.51 pence per share.

Share buy-backs

There were no share buy-backs during the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020.

It remains the Board’s policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company’s interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.

It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5 per cent. discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Portfolio

The following investments have been made during the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020:

New investment £’000 Activity The Voucher Market Limited (T/A WeGift) 828 A cloud platform that enables corporates to purchase digital gift cards and to distribute them to employees and customers Total new investments 828





Further investments £’000 Activity Quantexa Limited 1,359 Network analytics platform to detect financial crime uMotif Limited 346 A patient engagement and data capture platform for use in real world and observational research Phrasee Limited 261 AI platform that generates optimised marketing campaigns Oxsensis Limited 112 A developer and producer of industrial sensors for use in ultra-high temperature environments ePatient Network Limited (T/A Raremark) 46 Online community connecting people affected by rare diseases The Evewell (Harley Street) Limited 39 Operator of a women’s health centre focusing on fertility Total further investments 2,163