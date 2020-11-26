Lufax to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 1, 2020

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, December 2, 2020) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.