Indiva Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

“We are pleased to report record revenue and significantly improved gross margins in the third quarter of 2020, driven by the introduction of Wana Sour Gummies across Canada” said Niel Marotta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Indiva. “Our business has gained considerable momentum and we expect revenue growth to accelerate significantly in fiscal Q4 2020, driven by sales and purchase orders in hand, and continued strong sell through of Indiva products at the retail level. Data from Hifyre indicates that, within the edibles category, Indiva holds leading market share in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Fiscal Q4 2020 has already shown significant sequential growth, with October 2020 net revenue exceeding September’s record monthly net revenue of $2.0 million, and gross margin before fair value adjustments approaching 30% in the month. November net revenue is on track to exceed October, based on purchase orders in hand. Gross margin before fair value adjustments is expected to continue to rise, and approach 30% for fiscal Q4 2020. Further significant additional gross margin improvement is expected in Q1 2021, as the Company begins to benefit from sharply lower distillate costs. Indiva’s focus on quality, and specifically on licensing and producing award-winning products is bearing fruit, and we look forward to continuing to provide of-age Canadians with exceptional cannabis products.”

LONDON, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “ Company ” or “ Indiva ”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), a leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the third quarter fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2020. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars ($), unless otherwise indicated. Indiva’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“ IFRS ”). For a more comprehensive overview of the corporate and financial highlights presented in this press release, please refer to Indiva’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020, and the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, which are filed on SEDAR and available on the Company’s website, www.indiva.com .

HIGHLIGHTS

Quarterly Performance

Gross revenue in Q3 2020 was $3.42 million representing a 22% sequential increase from Q2 2020, and a 1,600% increase year-over-year from Q3 2019.

Net revenue in Q3 2020 was $3.03 million representing a 19% sequential increase from Q2 2020, and a 1,500% increase year-over year from Q3 2019, driven primarily by sales of Cannabis 2.0 products.

Net revenue from edible products grew to $2.18 million representing 72% of net revenue in Q3 2020, up 42% from $1.54 million in Q2 2020.

Gross margin before fair value adjustments and impairments improved to $0.67 million or 22.2% of net revenue versus nil in Q2 2020 and 14.5% in Q3 2019, due to a shift in product mix to higher margin products and improved operational utilization.

Operating expenses decreased by 21% versus Q3 2019 and decreased by 30% versus the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to improved cost control and capitalization of costs related to production.

Comprehensive net loss included one-time expenses and non-cash charges including losses on non-refundable deposits and disposal of equipment totaling $1.27 million. Excluding these charges, comprehensive loss declined to $2.3 million versus $2.6 million in Q3 2019.

The Company closed the final tranche of its $5.18 million equity private placement on August 10, 2020.

Indiva also announced the extension of the maturity of its senior debt to October 31, 2021. As a result, working capital has substantially improved as compared to June 30, 2020.

Operational Highlights

Indiva began commercial production of Wana Sour Gummies in August of 2020 and began shipments to provincial wholesalers in September 2020.

Wana Sour Gummie Sales in fiscal Q3 2020, all of which occurred in the month of September, accounted for $1.23 million or 41% of net revenue in the quarter.

Indiva signed a Supply Agreement with the Yukon and began shipment of products.

Indiva secured an agreement with CannMart Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Namaste Technologies Inc., which will see INDIVA CBD Softgels and INDIVA Indica Capsules available on CannMart’s B2C distribution channel for their medical customers, as well as Bhang Chocolate and Wana Sour Gummies.

Indiva entered into an amended license agreement with Bhang, replacing the previous JV, giving the Company the exclusive right to manufacture and sell Bhang THC-infused chocolate products in Canada.

Indiva made its first shipments of Artisan Batch premium cannabis to provincial wholesalers.

Events Subsequent to Quarter End

Indiva secured an agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. making Bhang Chocolate and Wana Sour Gummies available through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers platform.

October monthly net revenue came in at a record $2.3 million, with gross margin before fair value adjustments exceeding 29%.

Sell through data from Hifyre for the month of October 2020 shows strong sell-through of Indiva products. With a 32% share of sales, Indiva now leads with the #1 market share position in the edibles category:

• Ontario #1 with 36% market share.

• Alberta #1 with 30% market share.

• British Columbia #1 with 27% market share.

• Saskatchewan #1 with 37% market share.

• Wana Sour Gummies led the Gummies category with $1.94M in retail sales or 18% share.

• Bhang led the chocolate category with $1.22M in retail sales.

• Product Ranking in October showed the top 3 SKUs are Wana Sour Gummies (led by Strawberry-Lemonade) and 5 of the Top 10 SKUs are from Indiva.

Outlook

Indiva delivered four additional Wana Sour Gummie SKUs to provincial wholesalers across Canada in November 2020, including Pomegranate-Blueberry-Acai (25mg CBD:5mg THC per gummie), Strawberry CBD (10mg CBD:1mg THC per gummie), Blueberry Indica (5mg THC per gummie) and Japanese Citrus Yuzu (10mg CBD:5mg THC per gummie), bringing the total Wana SKUs in market to seven. These SKUs offer unique cannabinoid combinations and flavours, and will complement the first three SKUs already in market, being, Mango Sativa (5mg THC per gummie), Watermelon Hybrid (5mg THC per gummie), and Strawberry-Lemonade 1:1 (5mg CBD:5mg THC per gummie).

Indiva will introduce Bhang Ice, a peppermint flavoured chocolate in time for the holidays. Purchase orders are in hand and shipments to provincial wholesalers will begin in early December.

Indiva also expects to introduce further flower SKUs, with special focus on high THC potency, robust terpene content, premium buds and fresh harvest dates.



OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Overarching Financial Data

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands of $, except gross margin % and per share figures) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross revenue 3,422.2 211.4 8,513.5 703.8 Net revenue 3,027.2 185.5 7,600.2 600.4 Gross margin before fair value adjustments and impairments 670.8 26.8 795.4 (90.9) Gross margin before fair value adjustment and impairments (%) 22.2% 14.5% 10.5% (15.1%) Loss and comprehensive loss (3,571.8) (2,626.7) (8,538.6) (8,557.7) Adjusted EBITDA 1 (1,107.1) (2,347.3) (3,433.1) (6,654.5) Net loss per share – basic and diluted (0.04) (0.03) (0.09) (0.10) Comprehensive loss per share – basic and diluted (0.04) (0.03) (0.09) (0.10)

1 The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as a sum of net revenue, other income, cost of inventory sold, production salaries and wages, production supplies and expense, general and administrative expense, and sales and marketing expense, as determined by management. Adjusted license fee eliminates 50% of the fee which is equivalent to the Company’s share of the joint venture company to which the license fee is paid. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to assist readers in determining the ability of the Company to generate cash from operations and to cover financial charges.

Operating Expenses

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands of $) 2020 2019 2020 2019 General and administrative 1,551.0 1,728.8 3,912.9 4,992.5 Marketing and sales 409.4 645.3 1,038.1 1,571.1 Research and development 0.5 19.4 3.4 114.0 Share-based compensation 67.1 135.5 178.7 502.5 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 95.3 210.4 184.2 500.8 Amortization of intangible assets 44.4 2.8 44.6 22.3 Total operating expenses 2,167.7 2,742.2 5,361.9 7,703.2

Quarterly Results

(in thousands of $, except per share figures) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Net revenue 3,027.2 2,559.7 2,013.3 323.5 185.5 173.5 Comprehensive net loss (3,571.8) (2,528.7) (2,438.1) (2,840.2) (2,626.7) (2,302.5) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.04) (0.03) (0.03) (0.04) (0.03) (0.03)

COVID-19

Government and private entities are still assessing the present and future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiva has continued to operate with enhanced health and safety protocols in place to protect its employees. The Company continues to assess the customer, supply chain, and staffing implications of COVID-19 and is committed to making continuous adjustments to minimize disruption and impact. Indiva will remain proactive in its response to the pandemic and compliant with any and all provincial and/or federal policy enacted to protect Canadians.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

