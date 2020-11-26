Aiways expands market presence in Europe and sets up European spare parts warehouse

Shanghai/Munich (ots) -



- Central spare parts warehouse Amsterdam currently to be established

- Supply of national service partners ensured within 1-3 days

- Around 600 spare parts always in stock



Aiways, a Start-up for electric mobility based in Shanghai, is expanding its

European market presence. With its first battery-electric vehicle, the company

aims to drive forward the electrification of individual mobility in Europe with

a convincing product at a fair price. Following the sales launch of the

battery-electric Aiways U5 in Germany, customers in the Netherlands have also

been able to order the innovative SUV since last week.







European spare parts warehouse in order to be able to serve the service partners

in the countries with fast reactions. The central warehouse will be located in

the Fokker Logistik Park Schiphol near Amsterdam, with good transport

connections, on an operating area of around 12,000 square meters. Around 30

employees of the logistics partner Lux-mate Europe BV will ensure that around 90

percent of the expected demand is covered there. Required parts reach the

national service partners within 1 to 3 days.



In case of service, Aiways keeps more than 600 parts of its battery-powered U5

in its European central warehouse. These include accident-prone body parts and

all components of the high-voltage system. Alexander Klose, responsible for

foreign business at Aiways, expresses his satisfaction: "With a central spare

parts supply in Europe, we guarantee our customers rapid support if necessary".



You can find all Aiways press releases and press kits, as well as a wide

selection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage on the

media website: http://media.ai-ways.eu/ .



