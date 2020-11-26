Aiways expands market presence in Europe and sets up European spare parts warehouse
Shanghai/Munich
- Central spare parts warehouse Amsterdam currently to be established
- Supply of national service partners ensured within 1-3 days
- Around 600 spare parts always in stock
Aiways, a Start-up for electric mobility based in Shanghai, is expanding its
European market presence. With its first battery-electric vehicle, the company
aims to drive forward the electrification of individual mobility in Europe with
a convincing product at a fair price. Following the sales launch of the
battery-electric Aiways U5 in Germany, customers in the Netherlands have also
been able to order the innovative SUV since last week.
Parallel to the expansion course, the start-up from Shanghai is setting up a
European spare parts warehouse in order to be able to serve the service partners
in the countries with fast reactions. The central warehouse will be located in
the Fokker Logistik Park Schiphol near Amsterdam, with good transport
connections, on an operating area of around 12,000 square meters. Around 30
employees of the logistics partner Lux-mate Europe BV will ensure that around 90
percent of the expected demand is covered there. Required parts reach the
national service partners within 1 to 3 days.
In case of service, Aiways keeps more than 600 parts of its battery-powered U5
in its European central warehouse. These include accident-prone body parts and
all components of the high-voltage system. Alexander Klose, responsible for
foreign business at Aiways, expresses his satisfaction: "With a central spare
parts supply in Europe, we guarantee our customers rapid support if necessary".
You can find all Aiways press releases and press kits, as well as a wide
selection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage on the
media website: http://media.ai-ways.eu/ .
Contact:
Aiways media contacts:
Emma Hai, Aiways Overseas Brand & PR Director
+86 186-0104-2089
mailto:emma.hai@ai-ways.com
Anika Wild, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 17670053169
mailto:anika.wild@ai-ways.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/4774687
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
