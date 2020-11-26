China's Hainan Free Trade Port Holds the 21st Carnival

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2020 (21st) Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival officially kicked off in Hainan, China. More than 170 activities, including concerts, beer festivals, beach sports and culture week, are carried out in the province. Hainan Free Trade Port welcomed the first joyous event in its opening year.

This Carnival's activities are more abundant than those of previous years, including the 2020 Brocade and Embroidery World Culture Week, 2021 "Voice of Free Trade Port" New Year Concert, "Add Flowers to the Brocade" Classical Folk Concert, 2020 BMW Hood to Coast China-Hainan Relay, etc. More than 170 activities covering conventions and exhibitions, culture and art, sports events, sales promotion and other fields are held simultaneously in Haikou, as well as in Sanya, Danzhou, Qionghai, Wanning and Lingshui.