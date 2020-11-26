 

WeedMD Expands Starseed Medicinal Access to Atlantic Canada Alongside Leading Cannabis Physician and Advocate Dr. Julie Hildebrand

New Brunswick-based physician leads Company’s clinical expansion into the Atlantic region

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce it has expanded its North Star Wellness Virtual Patient Care Program and access to its Starseed Medicinal products to Atlantic Canada under the purview of New Brunswick-based physician, Dr. Julie Hildebrand.

Dr. Hildebrand, widely recognized in the region for specializing in cannabis medicine and education, will work with patients and benefits providers in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland. Dr. Hildebrand will connect with patients in one of the country’s fastest-growing medical cannabis markets, leveraging her extensive clinical expertise in chronic pain and diabetes.

“Expanding our coverage area to Atlantic Canada alongside a leading cannabis medicine advocate such as Dr. Hildebrand, will introduce more patients to Starseed’s unique medical platform and portfolio of treatment options,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “Together with our North Star Wellness Virtual Patient Care Program, we will continue providing consultations to new and existing patients through an advanced, accessible healthcare platform. With medical cannabis therapies and product advancements on the rise, we applaud Dr. Hildebrand as a strong cannabis proponent.”

Echoing the necessity for solutions that improve upon traditional access, Dr. Peter Blecher, Chief Medical Officer of WeedMD and North Star Wellness Clinics added: “The Atlantic region’s healthcare system is overburdened with opioid addiction and the need for alternate therapies. Dr. Hildebrand will provide extended assessments to patients seeking standardized treatment and dosing options, as well as a platform to assist patients if their primary care providers are unavailable.”

Dr. Hildebrand is a physician with more than 30 years of biomedical research and medical experience. She is widely published in over 40 communications, papers and publications on cannabis medicine as a new therapy, effects of opioid addiction, methadone treatment analysis, mental health and addiction. A fluently-bilingual researcher and professor, she is the medical director of the Methadone Maintenance Therapy Program at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Saint John, NB. Dr. Hildebrand holds a B.Sc. in Biology (specialty in Physiology-Toxicology) and an MBA from the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), and is a PhD candidate in Management and Technology from UQAM, McGill University and Concordia University. She obtained her Doctorate in Medicine from the Université Laval along with a specialty in Family Medicine. She also holds a Medical Licence in Opioid Dependence Treatment Certificate – CAMH – University of Toronto.

