 

Award of rights under the Company’s Share Appreciation Rights Scheme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.11.2020, 13:30  |  45   |   |   

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

26 November 2020

Vast Resources plc
(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Award of rights under the Company’s Share Appreciation Rights Scheme

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces the offer of rights as set out below (the ‘Award’) under the Share Appreciation Rights Scheme (the ‘Scheme’) which was set up to incentivise directors and senior executives/consultants of the Company.

The basis of the Scheme

The basis of the Scheme, for which new authorities were last granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2019, is to grant a fixed number of ‘share appreciations rights’ (‘SARs’) to participants.  Each SAR consists of rights at the discretion of the Company either to receive ordinary shares in Vast (the ‘Shares’) based on a price equal to the six month VWAP of a Share immediately preceding the grant of the SAR (the ‘Exercise Price’) or to receive cash to a value equal to the difference between the Exercise Price and the daily VWAP on the date of exercise of a SAR.  A SAR may be exercised at any time between a given Vesting date (‘Vesting Date’) and the final date (the ‘Vesting Period’).  The Vesting Date is the date on which the Company confirms that any performance or other condition attached to the SAR has been satisfied. 

The Award

  Aggregate SARs awarded Vesting date Vesting quantities
Paul Fletcher

Finance Director 		35,000,000 Immediate
31 March 2021 		17,500,000
17,500,000
Roy Tucker
Executive Director 		22,500,000 Immediate
31 March 2021 		11,250,000
11,250,000
Craig Harvey
Chief Operating Officer 		20,000,000 Immediate
31 March 2021 		10,000,000
10,000,000
Nick Hatch

Non-Executive Director 		10,000,000 Immediate

31 March 2021 		5,000,000

5,000,000
Other participants 52,500,000 Immediate
31 March 2021 		26,250,000
26,250,000

The first half of each grant of Award vests immediately as the Company customarily makes grants in or about March of each year.  The Exercise Price for this grant of Award is 0.198p.

Seite 1 von 2
Vast Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Award of rights under the Company’s Share Appreciation Rights Scheme Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining 26 November 2020 Vast Resources plc (“Vast” or the “Company”) Award of rights under the Company’s Share Appreciation Rights Scheme Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces successful €2 Bn bond placement
Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS
DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
Discovery Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results & Update
Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference
Cameo Industries Corp. Acquires Saganaga Gold and Silver Project in Ontario
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 19 – 25, 2020
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
First commercial sale of Baita Plai concentrate completed
24.11.20
Holding(s) in Company
24.11.20
Holding(s) in Company
23.11.20
Result of General Meeting and Acquisition of remaining 20% in Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine
23.11.20
First commercial sale of concentrate confirmed at Baita Plai
13.11.20
Update on first sale of concentrate at Baita Plai
13.11.20
Increased Exploration Target at Baita Plai
10.11.20
Atlas Special Opportunities LLC Non-Conversion Agreement
09.11.20
Notice to Shareholders
06.11.20
Letter to Shareholders and Notice of GM