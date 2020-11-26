Award of rights under the Company’s Share Appreciation Rights Scheme
Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining
26 November 2020
Vast Resources plc
(“Vast” or the “Company”)
Award of rights under the Company’s Share Appreciation Rights Scheme
Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces the offer of rights as set out below (the ‘Award’) under the Share Appreciation Rights Scheme (the ‘Scheme’) which was set up to incentivise directors and senior executives/consultants of the Company.
The basis of the Scheme
The basis of the Scheme, for which new authorities were last granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2019, is to grant a fixed number of ‘share appreciations rights’ (‘SARs’) to participants. Each SAR consists of rights at the discretion of the Company either to receive ordinary shares in Vast (the ‘Shares’) based on a price equal to the six month VWAP of a Share immediately preceding the grant of the SAR (the ‘Exercise Price’) or to receive cash to a value equal to the difference between the Exercise Price and the daily VWAP on the date of exercise of a SAR. A SAR may be exercised at any time between a given Vesting date (‘Vesting Date’) and the final date (the ‘Vesting Period’). The Vesting Date is the date on which the Company confirms that any performance or other condition attached to the SAR has been satisfied.
The Award
|Aggregate SARs awarded
|Vesting date
|Vesting quantities
|
Paul Fletcher
Finance Director
|35,000,000
|
Immediate
31 March 2021
|
17,500,000
17,500,000
|
Roy Tucker
Executive Director
|22,500,000
|
Immediate
31 March 2021
|
11,250,000
11,250,000
|
Craig Harvey
Chief Operating Officer
|20,000,000
|
Immediate
31 March 2021
|
10,000,000
10,000,000
|
Nick Hatch
Non-Executive Director
|10,000,000
|
Immediate
31 March 2021
|
5,000,000
5,000,000
|Other participants
|52,500,000
|
Immediate
31 March 2021
|
26,250,000
26,250,000
The first half of each grant of Award vests immediately as the Company customarily makes grants in or about March of each year. The Exercise Price for this grant of Award is 0.198p.
