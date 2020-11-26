Award of rights under the Company’s Share Appreciation Rights Scheme

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces the offer of rights as set out below (the ‘Award’) under the Share Appreciation Rights Scheme (the ‘Scheme’) which was set up to incentivise directors and senior executives/consultants of the Company.

The basis of the Scheme

The basis of the Scheme, for which new authorities were last granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2019, is to grant a fixed number of ‘share appreciations rights’ (‘SARs’) to participants. Each SAR consists of rights at the discretion of the Company either to receive ordinary shares in Vast (the ‘Shares’) based on a price equal to the six month VWAP of a Share immediately preceding the grant of the SAR (the ‘Exercise Price’) or to receive cash to a value equal to the difference between the Exercise Price and the daily VWAP on the date of exercise of a SAR. A SAR may be exercised at any time between a given Vesting date (‘Vesting Date’) and the final date (the ‘Vesting Period’). The Vesting Date is the date on which the Company confirms that any performance or other condition attached to the SAR has been satisfied.

The Award

Aggregate SARs awarded Vesting date Vesting quantities Paul Fletcher



Finance Director 35,000,000 Immediate

31 March 2021 17,500,000

17,500,000 Roy Tucker

Executive Director 22,500,000 Immediate

31 March 2021 11,250,000

11,250,000 Craig Harvey

Chief Operating Officer 20,000,000 Immediate

31 March 2021 10,000,000

10,000,000 Nick Hatch



Non-Executive Director 10,000,000 Immediate



31 March 2021 5,000,000



5,000,000 Other participants 52,500,000 Immediate

31 March 2021 26,250,000

26,250,000

The first half of each grant of Award vests immediately as the Company customarily makes grants in or about March of each year. The Exercise Price for this grant of Award is 0.198p.