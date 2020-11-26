 

Bambuser and Entropia Join Forces to Launch Live Video Shopping in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive live video shopping provider Bambuser and award-winning full-service agency Entropia, today announce a strategic partnership to launch MEDICI Live, a new e-commerce service by Entropia powered by Bambuser's proprietary live streaming technology.In 2019, Bambuser launched Live Video Shopping, the first B2B live stream shopping solution in the western world. Since then, Bambuser has seen an apparent increase in interest from companies operating in the Asia Pacific, especially in Southeast Asia. 

During the third quarter of 2020, Bambuser entered into new customer agreements for Live Video Shopping in Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong, among others. Today, Live Video Shopping is used by some of the world's largest brands and e-retailers spread across six continents to increase online sales and better engage with their customers. 

Entropia is a Malaysian digital transformation consultancy meets agency. Since its inception in 2016, the company has attracted several major customers such as BMW, KFC and Pepsi, as well established itself as a brand marketing industry leader, as proven by earning a string of prestigious honours, such as the Agency of the Year Awards, the MARKies, Mumbrella Asia Awards, and the Marketing Excellence Awards. 

Bambuser and Entropia are now joining forces to launch Live Video Shopping in Malaysia and neighbouring countries. The new e-commerce service, MEDICI Live, aims to drive an elevating digital brand experience by integrating live video shopping and utilising live selling via influencers/KOLs, an increasingly-popular sales strategy. Relevant to high context categories such as cosmetics, education, infant nutrition, financial services, or even electronics, with this technology, viewers become paying customers, all without missing the show.

Sourabh Agrawal, partner at Entropia said, "There are more than 55,000 sellers across marketplaces in Malaysia alone. Brands need more than deep discounting, free shipping and special event campaigns to stand out from the crowded digital marketplace. Equipped with MEDICI's data-driven approach, our partnership with Bambuser will offer just a great measurable solution for our clients looking to reshape their commerce transformation."

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser said, "Together with Entropia, we will be able to help more brands stand out from the saturated South-East Asian digital marketplace. We look forward to building integrated brand experiences together where increased sales, customer engagement and satisfaction are at the centre."

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO Bambuser | +46 8 400 160 02 | press@bambuser.com

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser's Certified Adviser.

