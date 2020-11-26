 

Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.11.2020, 13:50  |  67   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Stifel GMP and Clarus Securities Inc. as agents on behalf of Kirkland Lake Gold (the “Dealers”) to arrange for the sale of 18,500,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $2.45 per Unit for gross proceeds to Kirkland Lake Gold of $45,325,000 (the “Sale Transaction). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share (a “Novo Share”) of Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo”) owned by Kirkland Lake Gold (a “Unit Share”) and one-half (0.5) of a common share purchase warrant of Kirkland Lake (each whole warrant a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Novo Share owned by Kirkland Lake Gold (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $2.80 for a term of 12 months from the date of issue. In Canada, the sale of the Unit Shares will be made through block trades and the sale of the Warrants will be made on a private placement basis. In the United States, the sale of both the Unit Shares and the Warrants will be made on a private placement basis.

In Canada, the Warrants will be subject to a four month and one day hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Kirkland Lake Gold intends to use the net proceeds of Sale Transaction for general corporate purposes.

The Sale Transaction is scheduled to close on or about December 3, 2020, or such other date as agreed between Kirkland Lake Gold and the Dealers and is subject to certain conditions.

The securities to be issued under the Sale Transaction have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or a person in the United States, except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

Seite 1 von 4


Kirkland Lake Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces successful €2 Bn bond placement
Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS
DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
Discovery Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results & Update
Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference
Cameo Industries Corp. Acquires Saganaga Gold and Silver Project in Ontario
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 19 – 25, 2020
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
14.11.20
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
09.11.20
goldinvest.de: Kirkland Lake Gold steigert Cashflow und Gewinn deutlich
09.11.20
4 sichere Aktien für die nächsten 4 Jahre
05.11.20
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
05.11.20
goldinvest.de: Kalamazoo Resources - Auf den Spuren von De Grey Mining

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
1.469
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. - Der neueste Gold Midtier
18.08.20
22
Kirkland Gold - und das Suflid-Erz in Australien