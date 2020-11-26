 

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

 Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
November 26, 2020 at 15:00 (CET +1)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: French, Barry
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20201125151603_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,519 Unit price: 3.3145 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,519 Volume weighted average price: 3.3145 EUR

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Enquiries:
 Nokia
Communications
 Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
 Email: press.services@nokia.com
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations


