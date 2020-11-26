Berlin (ots) - - A record number of 455 start-ups from 84 countries worldwide

applied for the Vodafone Institute's global F-LANE Accelerator programme



- 9 women-led social ventures from 8 countries were selected, resulting in a

highly diverse cohort while doubling the number of participating startups:





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5

- Successful pilot of virtual acceleration programme with positive feedback fromparticipating start-ups regarding the value of the programme: unique setup withover 130 international mentors, supporting the startups in more than 440combined programme hours.Many researches show that COVID-19 has an enormous impact especially on women:reports of domestic violence increased, for example France reported an increaseof 30% in reported cases within the first week of lockdown. Women's jobs areestimated to be 1.8 times more vulnerable to the COVID-19 crisis than men'sjobs, women in tech are nearly 1.5 times as likely as men to report feeling agreater childcare burden due to COVID-19 (72% vs. 53%). This is precisely whythe Vodafone Institute decided to implement F-LANE despite COVID-19, with afirst virtual edition of F-LANE, to great effect: this year's edition had anincreased regional scope and a greater diversity of social businessesparticipating, strengthening the social impact on women and girls worldwide.From domestic violence, to harassment on public transport, to ovarian cancer,the female founders taking part in F-LANE tackle the issues affecting women'slives worldwide, combining entrepreneurship with social impact. The foundersappreciate especially the flexibility and high quality the programme offered, asInas Ismail, founder of Autsera (UK) says: " I had taken part in severalaccelerators before - what's really outstanding about F-LANE is how much valuethey offer for the start-ups although this year's program is running completelyvirtually."The start-ups received virtual training, personalised support based on a strongmentor-based approach, networking and access to an impact investor network. SoSofie Blakstad, founder of hiveonline (based in Sweden, Denmark, Ruanda)comments: "F-LANE has been the most useful accelerator we have done so far. Myfavourite part of F-LANE has been the amazing mentors we've met who understandthe market we're in, our business and the challenges we're facing - that hasbeen fantastic."Inger Paus, Managing Director of the Vodafone Institute, adds on the challengesof female founders: "Our research has shown just how enormous the