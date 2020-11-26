Trigon Renews Environmental Clearances for Exploration Activities in Namibia

The Kombat Project is situated in the Otjozondjupa Region, Namibia on the southern tip of the renowned Namibian Copper Triangle, which is an area associated historically and currently with high grade copper mineralization.

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been granted the renewal of its Environmental Clearance Certificate (“ECC”) for exploration activities on all of the Namibian Mining Licences (“ML”) Gross Otavi, Asis (including the Kombat Central, Kombat West and Kombat East deposits), Asis Far West (including the Asis West, Asis Far West and Asis Gap deposits) and Asis Ost (“Kombat Project” or the “Project”) [73b, 73c, 16, 9, 21] from the Namibian Government (Ministry of Environment and Tourism), which was a pre-requisite for the Company to commence its planned upcoming exploration program. The ECC is valid until November 16, 2023.

The Project consists of a previous operational mine that was placed on care and maintenance in 2008 due to the economic downturn conditions at the time. The mine consists of three vertical shafts as well as ramp systems, a processing plant, siding and paved roads that have all been maintained in pristine condition during the care and maintenance period. Target metals are copper, lead and silver which occur mainly in sulphide minerals.

In the coming months, the Company plans to complete an exploration drilling program at the Kombat Project to further upgrade the expanded Mineral Resource reported on September 28, 2020, being an open pit Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.35 million tonnes and a combined open pit and underground Inferred Mineral Resource of 31.76 million tonnes, at a cut-off grade of 0.6% Cu for the open pit and 1.8% Cu for the underground.

Type



Resource Class Tonnes (Mt) Cu (%) Ag (%) Open Pit Indicated 7.35 0.91 0.58 Open Pit Inferred 11.40 1.07 0.46 Underground Inferred 20.36 2.84 6.64

The upcoming exploration program is designed to convert the majority of the Inferred Resource estimate to an Indicated Resource estimate on the open pit material. The key workstream areas include a full re-assay of available drill core at site which were not subject to QAQC requirements at the time (pre-2000’s). In addition, a potential resource expansion will be investigated with diamond core drilling in areas which show good potential based on the mine’s 60-year operating history.