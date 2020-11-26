 

Trigon Renews Environmental Clearances for Exploration Activities in Namibia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.11.2020, 14:18  |  66   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been granted the renewal of its Environmental Clearance Certificate (“ECC”) for exploration activities on all of the Namibian Mining Licences (“ML”) Gross Otavi, Asis (including the Kombat Central, Kombat West and Kombat East deposits), Asis Far West (including the Asis West, Asis Far West and Asis Gap deposits) and Asis Ost (“Kombat Project” or the “Project”) [73b, 73c, 16, 9, 21] from the Namibian Government (Ministry of Environment and Tourism), which was a pre-requisite  for the Company to commence its planned upcoming exploration program. The ECC is valid until November 16, 2023.

The Kombat Project is situated in the Otjozondjupa Region, Namibia on the southern tip of the renowned Namibian Copper Triangle, which is an area associated historically and currently with high grade copper mineralization.

The Project consists of a previous operational mine that was placed on care and maintenance in 2008 due to the economic downturn conditions at the time. The mine consists of three vertical shafts as well as ramp systems, a processing plant, siding and paved roads that have all been maintained in pristine condition during the care and maintenance period. Target metals are copper, lead and silver which occur mainly in sulphide minerals.

In the coming months, the Company plans to complete an exploration drilling program at the Kombat Project to further upgrade the expanded Mineral Resource reported on September 28, 2020, being an open pit Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.35 million tonnes and a combined open pit and underground Inferred Mineral Resource of 31.76 million tonnes, at a cut-off grade of 0.6% Cu for the open pit and 1.8% Cu for the underground.

Type

 Resource Class Tonnes (Mt) Cu (%) Ag (%)
Open Pit Indicated 7.35 0.91 0.58
Open Pit Inferred 11.40 1.07 0.46
         
Underground Inferred 20.36 2.84 6.64

The upcoming exploration program is designed to convert the majority of the Inferred Resource estimate to an Indicated Resource estimate on the open pit material.  The key workstream areas include a full re-assay of available drill core at site which were not subject to QAQC requirements at the time (pre-2000’s).  In addition, a potential resource expansion will be investigated with diamond core drilling in areas which show good potential based on the mine’s 60-year operating history.

Seite 1 von 2
Trigon Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trigon Renews Environmental Clearances for Exploration Activities in Namibia TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been granted the renewal of its Environmental Clearance Certificate (“ECC”) for exploration activities on all of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces successful €2 Bn bond placement
Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS
DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
Discovery Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results & Update
Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference
Cameo Industries Corp. Acquires Saganaga Gold and Silver Project in Ontario
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 19 – 25, 2020
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Launches Osisko Development Corp. And Announces Related Corporate Changes
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Trigon Reports Large Mineralized Intersections Along Extended Strike Length at its Silver Hill Project in Morocco
29.10.20
Trigon Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Expanded Kombat Mineral Resource

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
113
True Story in Copper?