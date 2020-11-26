Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC At the close of business Wednesday 25 November 2020:

- excluding income, 938.8p

- including income, 941.6p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 925.0p

- including income, 927.8p

