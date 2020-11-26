Changes in the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS and appointment of Admiral Markets’ auditor for financial year 2020

The Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS has appointed Victor Gherbovet as a new Management Board Member from 23.11.2020. Admiral Markets AS has as of 23.11.2020 four Management Board Members: Sergei Bogatenkov, Victor Gherbovet, Dmitri Lauš and Jens Chrzanowski.



Victor Gherbovet joined the company already in 2008 and has been a member of the Management Board of Admiral Markets Group AS since 2017. He is also a member of the Management Board of Admiral Markets UK Ltd. Victor Gherbovet does not own any shares in Admiral Markets AS.



Admiral Markets AS is also announcing that the sole shareholder of the company has appointed the auditing company Aktsiaselts PricewaterhouseCoopers (registration code: 10142876), which has audited the company for the past four years, as the auditor of the Company for the 2020 financial year. The auditor is remunerated in accordance with the contract to be concluded.



