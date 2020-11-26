DGAP-News: CureVac / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results CureVac: CureVac to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates on November 30, 2020 26.11.2020 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - November 26, 2020 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC),

a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), will report financial results and business updates for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 on Monday, November 30, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:00 p.m. CET / 10:00 a.m. EST.



Conference call and webcast details

Dial-in numbers to participate in the conference call:

U.S. Toll-Free: +1 877-407-0989

International: +1 201-389-0921

Germany: 0800-182-0040



The live webcast link can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the CureVac homepage at https://www.curevac.com/en/newsroom/events/



Corresponding presentation slides will be posted shortly before the start of the webcast. A replay will be made available at this website after the event.





About CureVac

CureVac is a global biopharmaceutical company active in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing and optimizing the versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of non-chemically modified mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. Based on its proprietary technology, the company has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac had its initial public offering on the New York Nasdaq in August 2020. It is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, and employs more than 500 people at its sites in Tübingen, Frankfurt, and Boston, USA. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com.