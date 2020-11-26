 

DGAP-News CureVac: CureVac to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates on November 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.11.2020, 14:30  |  62   |   |   

DGAP-News: CureVac / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
CureVac: CureVac to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates on November 30, 2020

26.11.2020 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CureVac to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates on November 30, 2020
 

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - November 26, 2020 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC),
a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), will report financial results and business updates for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 on Monday, November 30, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:00 p.m. CET / 10:00 a.m. EST.
 

Conference call and webcast details

Dial-in numbers to participate in the conference call:
U.S. Toll-Free: +1 877-407-0989
International: +1 201-389-0921
Germany: 0800-182-0040
 

The live webcast link can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the CureVac homepage at https://www.curevac.com/en/newsroom/events/

Corresponding presentation slides will be posted shortly before the start of the webcast. A replay will be made available at this website after the event.


About CureVac
CureVac is a global biopharmaceutical company active in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing and optimizing the versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of non-chemically modified mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. Based on its proprietary technology, the company has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac had its initial public offering on the New York Nasdaq in August 2020. It is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, and employs more than 500 people at its sites in Tübingen, Frankfurt, and Boston, USA. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CureVac: CureVac to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates on November 30, 2020 DGAP-News: CureVac / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results CureVac: CureVac to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates on November 30, 2020 26.11.2020 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Europas Pilotlinie für Graphen und 2D-Materialien / Finanzierung der ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS schließt Erwerb von GKN Wheels & Structures ab
EQS-News: Korrektur: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Eintritt in 34 Mrd. Dollar Markt - Herstellung von ersten Mushroom Produkten begonnen!
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Aktueller Stand des Antrags auf Bergbaupacht und der Vorbereitung der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH:Kündigung des Beteiligungsvertrags vom 20. Mai 2005 zwischen der ...
Dr. Stoll & Sauer Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH: Dr. Stoll & Sauer sieht Abgasskandal bei Fiat in größerer Dimension
DGAP-News: NFON AG publishes interim report and confirms growth course in 2020
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...