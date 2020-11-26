 

SRHI Inc. Announces Successful Conclusion of TSX Listing Review

globenewswire
26.11.2020   

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SRHI, SRHI.WT) – SRHI Inc. (the “Company” or “SRHI”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received confirmation from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) that the TSX has completed the review of the eligibility for the Company’s securities for continued listing on the TSX pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Company Manual (the “Manual”).

On May 13, 2020, the Company announced that the TSX had notified the Company that it was reviewing the eligibility of the Company’s securities for continued listing on the TSX pursuant to the requirements of the Manual.

The TSX has now determined that the Company satisfies the TSX’s applicable requirements for continued listing of the Company’s securities on the TSX.

About SRHI Inc.

SRHI is a publicly-listed company based in Toronto and its principal operating business is its 70% equity interest in the producing copper mine Minera Tres Valles in Salamanca, Chile. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.srhi.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, contain forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as the "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains Forward-Looking Statements pertaining to the continued listing of securities of the Company on the TSX into the future.

Although SRHI believes that the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievements. A number of factors or assumptions have been used to develop the Forward-Looking Statements, including: that the assumptions for future ore mined and copper cathode production together with future cash flows, including future copper prices, operating costs and capital expenditures remain materially accurate; there being no additional significant disruptions affecting the development and operation of MTV; and assumptions concerning general marketing, political, business and economic conditions.

Actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Statements should assumptions underlying the Forward-Looking Statements prove incorrect or should one or more risks or other factors materialize, including: (i) risks associated with the mining industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to mineral reserves, production, costs and expenses; and labour, health, safety and environmental risks) and risks associated with the other portfolio companies' industries; (ii) risks associated with investments in emerging markets; (iii) general economic, market and business conditions; (iv) the Judicial Reorganization Agreement not being complied with; (v) commodity price fluctuations and uncertainties; (vi) risks associated with catastrophic events, manmade disasters, terrorist attacks, wars and other conflicts, or an outbreak of a public health pandemic or other public health crises, including COVID-19; (vii) risk that MTV and/or the Company cease to be going concerns and the Company’s guarantee of the MTV debt is called and the related pledge is realized (viii) those risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Management" in SRHI’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its most recent interim report of 2020; and (ix) those risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" or incorporated by reference into SRHI’s Annual Information Form dated March 24, 2020.

The Forward-Looking Statements speak only as of the date hereof, unless otherwise specifically noted, and SRHI does not assume any obligation to publicly update any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

Investor contact information:

Michael Staresinic
President and CFO
(416) 943-7107
mstaresinic@srhi.ca

Source: SRHI Inc.


