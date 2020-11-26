 

Lundin Mining Announces New Agreements with Candelaria Supervisors Unions

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announced today the Candelaria Supervisors and LMC Supervisors Unions, which together represent approximately 230 associates, have ratified new 32-month collective agreements. The agreements were reached during the legislated negotiation process.

The safe resumption of partial operations is underway following ratification of the new collective agreement with the Candelaria AOS Union on November 20, 2020.

Candelaria is committed to responsible, respectful, and fair negotiations with the best interests of our workers and the sustainability of our business in mind. As part of the collective bargaining cycle, agreements have been reached this year with four of the five unions representing employees at the Candelaria Copper Mining Complex. The Candelaria Mine Workers Union, representing approximately 350 workers, continues with its labour action.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on November 26, 2020 at 09:00 Eastern Time.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation or labour disputes; timing for any required repairs and resumption of any interrupted operations; the results of any Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; and the Company's integration of acquisitions and any anticipated benefits thereof. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

