|
Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH decreases shareholding in Ferratum below 10%
Helsinki, 26 November, 2020 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum") has on 26 November received a notification from Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH, stating that the company's indirect ownership in Ferratum Oyj has, on 23 November, 2020, decreased below the threshold of 10%.
Total holding of Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH subject to the notification obligation:
|
% of voting rights attached
to shares (total
of 7.A)
|
% of voting rights
through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.A + 7.B)
|
Total number of
voting rights of issuer
|
Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached
|9.987
|n/a
|9.987
|21,723,960
|
Position of previous
Notification (if applicable)
|10.002
|n/a
|10.002
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|
Direct
|
Wertpapier
