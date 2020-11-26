 

DGAP-News Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH decreases shareholding in Ferratum below 10%

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH decreases shareholding in Ferratum below 10% (news with additional features)

26.11.2020 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH decreases shareholding in Ferratum below 10%

Helsinki, 26 November, 2020 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum") has on 26 November received a notification from Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH, stating that the company's indirect ownership in Ferratum Oyj has, on 23 November, 2020, decreased below the threshold of 10%.

Total holding of Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH subject to the notification obligation:

  % of voting rights attached
to shares (total
of 7.A) 		% of voting rights
through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.A + 7.B) 		Total number of
voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached 		9.987 n/a 9.987 21,723,960
Position of previous
Notification (if applicable) 		10.002 n/a 10.002  
 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
