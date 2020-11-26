DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH decreases shareholding in Ferratum below 10% (news with additional features) 26.11.2020 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Helsinki, 26 November, 2020 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum") has on 26 November received a notification from Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH, stating that the company's indirect ownership in Ferratum Oyj has, on 23 November, 2020, decreased below the threshold of 10%.

Total holding of Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached

to shares (total

of 7.A) % of voting rights

through financial instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in %

(7.A + 7.B) Total number of

voting rights of issuer Resulting situation

on the date on which

threshold was

crossed or reached 9.987 n/a 9.987 21,723,960 Position of previous

Notification (if applicable) 10.002 n/a 10.002

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: voting rights attached to shares