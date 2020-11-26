Registration of new shares in IDEX Biometrics 26 November 2020

Reference is made to the private placement of 42.5 million shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA on 9 November 2020.

The capital increase has been registered and the shares will be delivered soonest. The company's share capital is now NOK 124,592,824.65 divided into 830618831 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186