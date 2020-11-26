Telia Lietuva reporting dates in 2021
We hereby inform that Telia Lietuva AB financial results in 2021 will be released according to the following:
- Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2020 – January 29
- Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year 2020 – March 31
- Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2021 – April 23
- Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2021 – July 21
- Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2021 – October 21.
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on 27 April 2021.
88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva shares are owned by telecommunication company Telia Company AB (Sweden).
Telia Lietuva shares are listed on Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (ticker – TEL1L). The shares of Telia Company are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchanges.
Darius Džiaugys
Head of Investor Relations
tel.: +370 5 236 78 78,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt
