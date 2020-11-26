Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited financial information for the nine months of the year 2020

Company's net turnover in the nine months of 2020 was 908.8 thousand euros, showing an increase of 2.4% against the corresponding period in 2019, whereas Company's profit before taxes was 128.2 thousand euros – by 42.4 thousand euros higher compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

30.09.2020

EUR 30.09.2019

EUR Net sales 908 799 887 653 a) from agricultural activities 908 799 887 653 Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products 19 144 32 797 Other operating income 49 105 25 029 Costs of materials: (396 600) (403 929) a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials (322 881) (319 383) b) other external costs (73 719) (84 546) Personnel costs: (356 139) (350 467) a) salaries for work (281 114) (274 198) b) state social insurance compulsory contributions (63 791) (64 574) c) other social insurance costs (11 234) (11 695) Depreciation adjustments: (43 727) (38 881) a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets (43 720) (38 600) b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company considers to be above the normal write-off amounts (7) (281) Other operating costs (52 370) (66 392) Profit or loss before enterprise income tax 128 212 85 810 Enterprise income tax for the reporting year - - Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation 128 212 85 810 The profit or loss for the year 128 212 85 810 Equity per 1 share (EPS) 0.304 0.203

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

