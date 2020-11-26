 

Barrick listed again in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) has retained its listing in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index’s (DJSI) World Index, ranking in the 95th percentile of all mining companies assessed.

This is the 13th consecutive year Barrick has been listed in the World Index, in which 2,500 companies are evaluated against governance, social performance, environmental management and economic contribution factors to identify the top 10 percent or “best in class” performers in every industry. The DJSI is the longest-running global sustainability benchmark worldwide and has become the key reference point in sustainability investment.

Barrick scored full marks (100th percentile) in the categories of environmental reporting, water-related risks, social reporting and human rights, and improved its scores in policy influence, operational eco-efficiency, biodiversity and occupational health and safety.

President and chief executive officer Mark Bristow said he was pleased by this objective, independent assessment of the strong emphasis Barrick placed on sustainability issues as well as the robustness of its approach. “At the heart of our philosophy is the belief that our ability to operate successfully is acutely dependent on delivering long-term value to all our stakeholders and proactively managing our impacts on the wider environment,” he said.

Bristow added that despite the positive recognition by the DJSI, Barrick was far from complacent about its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credentials and that it remained a high priority for the group to enhance its sustainability efforts and to stay at the forefront of ESG in the industry.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans, or future operating performance, constitutes “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “deliver”, “manage”, “remain”, “priority” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to Barrick’s future sustainability performance and commitment to deliver long-term value to stakeholders while proactively managing its impacts on the wider environment. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, including material assumptions considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this press release in light of management’s experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements which are not guarantees of future events, and speak only as of the date made. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, and the risks that may affect Barrick’s ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


