 

On “Grindeks” results in the first nine months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.11.2020, 15:53  |  77   |   |   

On “Grindeks” results in the first nine months of 2020

 “Grindeks” turnover increases by 29%, profit by 36% in the first nine months of 2020

Today, on 26 November, the JSC “Grindeks” submitted the non-audited consolidated financial statements of the first nine months of 2020 to Nasdaq Riga. Non-audited financial results indicate that Group’s turnover in the first nine months of 2020 reached 137,1 million euro, which is by 30,5 million euro or 29% more than first nine months of 2019. In the first nine months of the 2020 the Group’s profit to shareholders of the parent company was 12,1 million euro, which is by 3,2 million euro or 36% more than in the first nine months of 2019. 

In the first nine months of 2020, the Group exported its production to 88 countries worldwide for a total of 128,9 million euro, which is by 29,4 million euro or 29% more than in the first nine months of 2019.

JSC “Grindeks” Chairman of the Board Ph.D. Juris Hmelnickis: ““Grindeks” Group has worked forcefully and flexibly in the nine months of this year, therefore it has achieved an increase in profit and turnover that surpasses the average development rate of the pharmaceutical industry. The difficult global circumstances and the influence of Covid-19 have consolidated and motivated “Grindeks” team to reach excellent results. The activities of “Grindeks” subsidiary, “Kalceks”, deserve attention. The company is delighted by its 100-year anniversary with brilliant success in the European Union countries. Things achieved so far increase confidence in the future of the “Grindeks” Group.”

“Grindeks” Group’s sales volume of the final dosage forms in the first nine months of 2020 was 126,9 million euro and has increased by 28,7 million euro or 29% in comparison to the first nine months of 2019.

In the first nine months of 2020 sales in Russia, other CIS countries and Georgia reached 62,4 million euro, which is by 1,0 million euro or 2% more than in the first nine months of 2019. Compared to the first nine months of 2019, first nine months of the 2020 biggest increase in sales volume has been reached in Uzbekistan (30%), Georgia (23%), Azerbaijan (16%) and Ukraine (7%).

Group’s sales volume of the final dosage forms in the EU countries, Great Britain and Norway in the first nine months of 2020 reached 58,0 million euro, which is by 23,7 million euro or 69% more than in first nine months of 2019. In comparison to the first nine months of 2019, the first nine months of 2020 sales volumes also increased in Belgium (751 times), in Spain (82 times), in Spain (81 times), in Denmark and the Netherlands (6 times), in Finland (5 times), in Czech Republic by 50%, in Latvia (42%), in France by 28% and Estonia (23%). The high sales results in Belgium and Spain have been achieved thanks to the intensive work of “Grindeks” subsidiary JSC “Kalceks”, and business development in EU countries.

Seite 1 von 2
Grindeks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

On “Grindeks” results in the first nine months of 2020 On “Grindeks” results in the first nine months of 2020  “Grindeks” turnover increases by 29%, profit by 36% in the first nine months of 2020 Today, on 26 November, the JSC “Grindeks” submitted the non-audited consolidated financial statements …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces successful €2 Bn bond placement
Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy ...
Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Discovery Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results & Update
Cameo Industries Corp. Acquires Saganaga Gold and Silver Project in Ontario
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 19 – 25, 2020
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
RESOLUTIONS of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” held on 12 November 2020
29.10.20
Draft decision of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders