 

Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q3 2020 Interim Report

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S                                                                              ANNOUNCEMENT NO.  15.2020
26.11.2020


Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q3 2020 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.

TRESU Group is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

                                                Monday, 30 November 2020, at 2pm CET.

The Interim Report will be presented by Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.


Click this link to register for the conference


Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen
CEO

Further questions can be directed to:
Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone +45 2341 5085


Attachments




