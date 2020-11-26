Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q3 2020 Interim Report

Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q3 2020 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.

TRESU Group is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

Monday, 30 November 2020, at 2pm CET.



The Interim Report will be presented by Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.





Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen

CEO

Further questions can be directed to:

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone +45 2341 5085





