AGM Statement
CROWN PLACE VCT PLC
LEI number: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
At an Annual General Meeting of Crown Place VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 26 November 2020, the following resolutions were passed:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 30 June 2020
|100.00%
|0.00%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy
|96.90%
|3.10%
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 2020
|97.29%
|2.71%
|4
|To elect Ian Spence as a Director of the Company
|99.77%
|0.23%
|5
|To re-elect James Agnew as a Director of the Company
|98.29%
|1.71%
|6
|To re-elect Penny Freer as a Director of the Company
|96.84%
|3.16%
|7
|To re-elect Pam Garside as a Director of the Company
|97.73%
|2.27%
|8
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|92.65%
|7.35%
|9
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.18%
|0.82%
|10
|Authority to allot shares
|99.11%
|0.89%
|11
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|89.53%
|10.47%
|12
|Authority to purchase own shares
|96.15%
|3.85%
|13
|Amendments to the Articles of Association to enable general meetings to be held by electronic means
|91.84%
|8.16%
Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/CRWN.
26 November 2020
For further information please contact:
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850
