 

AGM Statement

CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

LEI number: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

At an Annual General Meeting of Crown Place VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 26 November 2020, the following resolutions were passed:

    Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against
No Description % Votes Cast
1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 30 June 2020 100.00% 0.00%
2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy 96.90% 3.10%
3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 2020 97.29% 2.71%
4 To elect Ian Spence as a Director of the Company 99.77% 0.23%
5 To re-elect James Agnew as a Director of the Company 98.29% 1.71%
6 To re-elect Penny Freer as a Director of the Company 96.84% 3.16%
7 To re-elect Pam Garside as a Director of the Company 97.73% 2.27%
8 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 92.65% 7.35%
9 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.18% 0.82%
10 Authority to allot shares 99.11% 0.89%
11 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 89.53% 10.47%
12 Authority to purchase own shares 96.15% 3.85%
13 Amendments to the Articles of Association to enable general meetings to be held by electronic means 91.84% 8.16%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/CRWN.

26 November 2020

For further information please contact:
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850

CrownChair@albion.capital




