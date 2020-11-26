Invesco ltd Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
Form 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|Invesco Ltd.
|Company dealt in
|Willis Towers Watson plc
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|Ordinary Shares IE00BDB6Q211
|Date of dealing
|25-11-2020
INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
- Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|1,644,988 1.276%
|2,900 0.003%
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|1,644,988 1.276%
|2,900 0.003%
Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
