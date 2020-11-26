Saniona AB’s Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021

Pursuant to the instruction and charter for the Nomination Committee adopted by the general meeting, the Nomination Committee shall be comprised of three members, which shall be the Chairman of the Board of Directors and two members appointed by the two largest shareholders as of last September. On September 30, 2020, the two largest shareholders, which desired to appoint a representative to the Nomination Committee, were Jørgen Drejer and New Leaf Venture Partners. Each such shareholder has appointed a representative, as shown below, who together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors will form Saniona AB’s Nomination Committee.

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced the composition of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021.

The Nomination Committee’s members are:

Søren Skjærbæk, Partner at Ursus law firm, Vejle, Denmark, appointed by Jørgen Drejer

John Haurum, professional board member for life science companies and former CEO of F-star Biotechnology Limited, Cambridge, UK, appointed by New Leaf Venture Partners

J. Donald deBethizy, Chairman of Saniona AB’s Board

The Nomination Committee shall prepare and submit proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2021 regarding:

election of the Chairman at the Annual General Meeting

election of the Chairman and other members of the Board;

remuneration for the Chairman and for each of the other members of the Board and, if applicable, remuneration for committee work;

election of the auditor and the auditor’s remuneration; and

principles for appointing the Nomination Committee.

The instruction and charter for the Nomination Committee in Saniona AB can be found in the Corporate Governance section at the company’s website, www.saniona.com .

Saniona AB’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Malmö. The Nomination Committee’s proposals will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting and on the company’s web site.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so via e-mail to saniona@saniona.com marked “Recommendation to the Nomination Committee” or by ordinary mail to the address:



Recommendation to the Nomination Committee

Saniona AB

Smedeland 26B, DK-2600

Glostrup,

Denmark

To ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee, proposals shall be submitted in due time before the Annual General Meeting, but not later than February 25, 2021.

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer. Office + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 CET on November 26, 2020.

About Saniona

