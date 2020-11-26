 

STRATEC SE APPOINTS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIR

STRATEC SE APPOINTS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIR

26.11.2020
STRATEC SE APPOINTS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIR

Birkenfeld, November 26, 2020

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of STRATEC SE elected Prof. Dr. Stefanie Remmele as the new Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board as of November 26, 2020. Prof. Dr. Remmele is Professor of Medical Technology at Landshut University of Applied Sciences and has been a member of the Supervisory Board at STRATEC SE since 2014. "We are delighted to have gained Prof. Dr. Remmele for the role of the Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and look forward to continuing our strong and successful working relationship", comments Dr. Rolf Vornhagen, Supervisory Board member at STRATEC SE.

Prof. Dr. Stefanie Remmele will succeed the previous Chair, Dr. Frank Hiller. Given the recommendations made in the new version of the German Corporate Governance Code, Dr. Hiller, who is CEO of DEUTZ AG, Cologne, will in future be Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board. The management would like to thank Dr. Hiller for his great commitment to the STRATEC Group in his role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "We are very pleased that Dr. Hiller will continue to contribute his expertise and accompany the board closely in future as well", adds Dr. Rolf Vornhagen.

ABOUT STRATEC
STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and biotechnology. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. STRATEC covers the entire value chain - from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of its own patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.

