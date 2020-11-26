 

Unipart builds new Panel Lifter technology in Coventry

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.11.2020, 17:00  |  17   |   |   

OXFORD, England, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart Rail and Unipart Manufacturing Group have successfully built their first McCulloch Rail Panel Lifter at a new production facility in Coventry, bringing cutting-edge rail industry technology to the city.

A Panel Lifter in production at the new facility at Unipart Manufacturing's site in Coventry

The new Panel Lifter production line is a unique collaboration bringing together the revolutionary Panel Lifter technology of McCulloch Rail, the automotive industry experience of Unipart Manufacturing Group, and the global customer network of Unipart Rail. It will also create jobs in Coventry.

McCulloch Rail designed and developed the unique Panel Lifter technology, which is revolutionising the method of removing and replacing rail panels. The Panel Lifter system can move up to 18 tonnes at a time and can be used to move panel lengths of up to 90ft in a swift and safe manner, and with greater efficiency in comparison to all other methods.

Based at the site linked to automotive manufacturing for over a century, the new Panel Lifter production facility will benefit from Unipart Manufacturing's extensive automotive industry expertise in powertrain systems.

The Panel Lifters will meet market demand from McCulloch Rail in the UK and from Unipart Rail's international customers, who are keen to improve their performance with this cutting-edge technology.

Earlier this year, Unipart Rail won funding from the Department for Transport and Innovate UK to develop a 'TRT-e', an electric version of the McCulloch Rail TRT (Trac Rail Transposer), in conjunction with Hyperbat, a joint venture between Unipart Manufacturing and Williams Advanced Engineering to develop electric vehicle battery technology.

The new Panel Lifter production facility is a further extension of Unipart's relationship with McCulloch Rail and will be located adjacent to the Hyperbat facility at the Coventry site.

Neil Walker, Managing Director, Unipart Rail and Unipart Manufacturing Group said: "The production of the McCulloch Rail Panel Lifters at Unipart Manufacturing's highly skilled Coventry site is great news for both the city and Unipart. Bringing this under one roof, in partnership with McCulloch, highlights our continued investment in the city and will benefit the rail industry worldwide. Panel Lifters are the safest, fastest and most efficient way of replacing track panels. Through Unipart Rail's global customer network the Panel Lifters produced in Coventry will be shipped to customers all over the world."

Carol Burke, Unipart Manufacturing Group Managing Director said: "This partnership diversifies the manufacturing portfolio at our Coventry site, where we are already leading electric vehicle battery technology through Hyperbat, our joint venture with Williams Advanced Engineering. Our team will apply their significant expertise in the automotive industry to manufacture McCulloch Rail Panel Lifters using lean and just-in-time techniques, and will pass on their knowledge through the creation of new apprenticeship roles for this production."

Billy McCulloch, Engineering Director, McCulloch Rail said: "As we scale up our international sales activity, it is critical that the production capacity is matched to meet the market demand. Successfully partnering with Unipart Group was fundamental to our mutual goals - where we can each focus on our core competencies and exploit our respective resources and experience to achieve this. Undoubtedly, this will be the first of many systems built by Unipart Group as we continue to succeed together on the global stage."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294985/Unipart_Group_Logo.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343373/Unipart_Panel_Lifter.jpg

Contact Details:
Alistair Drummond
alistair.drummond@unipart.com
tel: +44 (0)186-538-3068

Unipart Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unipart)



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unipart builds new Panel Lifter technology in Coventry OXFORD, England, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Unipart Rail and Unipart Manufacturing Group have successfully built their first McCulloch Rail Panel Lifter at a new production facility in Coventry, bringing cutting-edge rail industry technology to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Robot Shuttle $18 Billion Market Attracts Diversity, IDTechEx Reports
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Statement from XTX Markets: fraudulent company claiming to be affiliated with XTX Markets
SiSaf Ltd Announces US$13.2 Million Series B Financing
Stora Enso issues a new EUR 500 million green bond
SharkNinja Accelerates Sustainability Plans with 95% Recyclable Packaging Materials Across Lineup
Contact Center Intelligence Market Size Worth $5.78 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Plug and Play Sponsors the World Bank Global Disruptive Tech Challenge 2021: Restoring Landscapes in the Aral Sea Region
Geomembranes Market worth $3.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Frost & Sullivan Examines 8 Strategic Imperatives for Growth in a Post-COVID World
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
CGTN: China to boost economic growth through innovation and opening-up, nurturing joint development in ...
Mphasis Acquires Datalytyx, a DataOps specialist in the Snowflake and Talend ecosystem
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods