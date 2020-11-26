 

Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. Class A and Preferred Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.11.2020, 17:12  |  15   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. is pleased to announce that a distribution for December 2020 will be payable to Class A shareholders as follows:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Equity Share
December 31, 2020 January 15, 2021 $0.10

Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. also announces the initial quarterly distribution to preferred shareholders, which is pro-rated to reflect the period from the closing date of the initial public offering to December 31, 2020, as follows:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Preferred Share
December 31, 2020 January 15, 2021 $0.06135

The equity and preferred shares both trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the respective symbols RS and RS.PR.A.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and has assets under management of approximately $4 billion. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This press release contains forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on historical information concerning distributions and dividends paid on the securities of issuers historically included in the portfolio of the Fund. Actual future results, including the amount of distributions paid by the Fund, may differ from the monthly distribution amount. Specifically, the income from which distributions are paid may vary significantly due to: changes in portfolio composition; changes in distributions and dividends paid by issuers of securities included in the Fund’s portfolio from time to time; there being no assurance that those issuers will pay distributions or dividends on their securities; the declaration of distributions and dividends by issuers of securities included in the portfolio will generally depend upon various factors, including the financial condition of each issuer and general economic and stock market conditions; the level of borrowing by the Fund; and the uncertainty of realizing capital gains. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described under “Risk Factors” in the Fund’s prospectus and other documents filed by the Fund with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes the Fund’s current estimate, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents the Fund's estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.


Real Estate & E-Commerce Split 5.25 % Cum Red Pfd Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. Class A and Preferred Distributions CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Real Estate & E-Commerce Split Corp. is pleased to announce that a distribution for December 2020 will be payable to Class A shareholders as follows: Record DatePayable DateDistribution Per Equity …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces successful €2 Bn bond placement
Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy ...
Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Discovery Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results & Update
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Launches Osisko Development Corp. And Announces Related Corporate Changes
Cameo Industries Corp. Acquires Saganaga Gold and Silver Project in Ontario
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...