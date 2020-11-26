Information regarding the early redemption of the 2021 bonds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

On 29 October 2020, Cembrit Group A/S exercised its right to make a voluntary early redemption of its outstanding senior secured callable bonds maturing on 20 March 2021 with ISIN SE0009722887 and outstanding amount of EUR 115,000,000 (the “Bonds”). The Bonds will be redeemed in accordance with their terms and conditions at a price equal to 100.69 per cent of the outstanding nominal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest from, but excluding, the previous interest payment date until, and including, the early redemption date (the “Accrued Interest”) which will occur on 1 December 2020 (the “Redemption Date”).

This announcement is to inform the holders of the Bonds that, due to an administrative error, 100 per cent of the outstanding nominal amount plus the Accrued Interest will be repaid on the Redemption Date, whereas the remaining amount (0.69 per cent of the outstanding nominal amount of the Bonds) will be repaid on the immediately following day (2 December 2020).

