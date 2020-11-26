 

Extension of offer period and preliminary result of the offer from Fidim S.r.l.

Company Announcement No. 20/2020

Copenhagen, 26 November 2020


Today, Athena Investments A/S (”Athena”) has been informed by Fidim S.r.l. (“Fidim”) that Fidim has decided to extend the offer period for the voluntary public cash offer to the shareholders of Athena until 10 December 2020 at 23.59 (CET).

The preliminary result shows that Fidim owns or has received valid and binding acceptance of the offer from shareholders representing 89.51% of the share capital and voting rights of Athena.

Reference is made to the attached Supplement to the Offer Document dated 19 October from Fidim for further information.


The Board of Directors

Contact:

Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71
Francesco Vittori, CEO, Tel.: +45 33 36 42 02



