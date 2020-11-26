 

First step Spain: ALSO expands to Southern Europe

Emmen, Switzerland, 26. November 2020
MEDIA RELEASE
 

An increasing number of customers has been asking ALSO about offering its value proposition in this region. Here, the IT channel currently experiences the importance of digital platforms (Cloud, IoT, Streaming, AI, etc.) and virtual organizations first hand and is looking for a highly experienced provider with a substantial portfolio and quick route to market. This is one of the reasons why the company will roll out its as-a-Service business model in Spain, starting in 2021.

ALSO is The Technology Provider for IT in the European market with a yearly revenue of approx. 11 billion €, offering its digital platforms in 87 countries worldwide. Partners are building cloud-based services with the support of ALSO and its Cloud Market Place (ACMP), which offers around 1,600 different applications from more than 100 top vendors, including the Microsoft and Adobe product range, cybersecurity solutions, IoT products and AI-based software.

The ACMP is going from strength to strength: the highly popular Cloud Marketplace for resellers and system integrators covers a total of about 19 million managed seats. Its large portfolio, fast onboarding process, easy operation and unique services such as viability studies and tailored offers, make it the mark to meet.

ALSO Cloud Spain will support resellers, IT system integrators and other channel partners in accelerating their growth by bringing world-class, cloud-based solutions to their customers. At the same time, they can expand their own service portfolio with the profitable "as-a-service" model, generating recurring revenue for their businesses through further monetization of the seat.

"We are expanding in this region with a highly attractive business model and a very competent team. We have the portfolio, the experience, and the financial substance to enhance our presence in Europe, with Spain being a first logical step, as we are present in the country already with our engagement in a streaming platform", comments Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).

