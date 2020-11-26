EQS-News First step Spain: ALSO expands to Southern Europe
First step Spain:
The ACMP is going from strength to strength: the highly popular Cloud Marketplace for resellers and system integrators covers a total of about 19 million managed seats. Its large portfolio, fast onboarding process, easy operation and unique services such as viability studies and tailored offers, make it the mark to meet.
ALSO Cloud Spain will support resellers, IT system integrators and other channel partners in accelerating their growth by bringing world-class, cloud-based solutions to their customers. At the same time, they can expand their own service portfolio with the profitable "as-a-service" model, generating recurring revenue for their businesses through further monetization of the seat.
"We are expanding in this region with a highly attractive business model and a very competent team. We have the portfolio, the experience, and the financial substance to enhance our presence in Europe, with Spain being a first logical step, as we are present in the country already with our engagement in a streaming platform", comments Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).
