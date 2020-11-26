 

Proposals for the Introduction of an Overnight Restrike Mechanic, a Discretionary Index Change Mechanic and a Near Zero Price Mechanic in Respect of the Affected Securities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.11.2020, 17:32  |  37   |   |   

26 November 2020
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 3X DAILY SHORT
(ISIN: IE00BLRPRK35/DE000A2BGQ05)
(THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

PROPOSALS FOR THE INTRODUCTION OF AN OVERNIGHT RESTRIKE MECHANIC, A DISCRETIONARY INDEX CHANGE MECHANIC AND A NEAR ZERO PRICE MECHANIC IN RESPECT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES


RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that further to announcements on 6 October 2020, 16 October 2020, 11 November 2020 in relation to meetings of the holders of the Affected Securities, notice is hereby given that at the adjourned meeting held on 26 November 2020 the Extraordinary Resolution set out in the Notice of Meeting for the Affected Securities was duly passed by the requisite majority.

The Issuer will make a further announcement to confirm the effective date of the Deeds of Amendment which are to be executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments into effect.

For further information, please contact: infoeu@wisdomtree.com


WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PLC jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Proposals for the Introduction of an Overnight Restrike Mechanic, a Discretionary Index Change Mechanic and a Near Zero Price Mechanic in Respect of the Affected Securities 26 November 2020LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23 WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00BLRPRK35/DE000A2BGQ05)(THE “AFFECTED …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces successful €2 Bn bond placement
Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Discovery Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results & Update
Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Launches Osisko Development Corp. And Announces Related Corporate Changes
Nemaska Lithium Completes Share Exchange with Residual Nemaska Lithium
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:34 Uhr
Transition to ICSD Settlement Model
23.11.20
Wisdomtree Euro Stoxx Banks 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of the Affected Securities Meeting of the Etp Securityholders
18.11.20
WISDOMTREE FTSE 100 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS
17.11.20
Wisdomtree S&P 500 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of the Affected Securities Meeting of the Etp Securityholders
13.11.20
PROPOSALS FOR THE AMENDMENT OF THE PRODUCT LEVERAGE FACTOR OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES AND CONSEQUENTIAL OTHER CHANGES
13.11.20
PROPOSALS FOR THE INTRODUCTION OF AN OVERNIGHT RESTRIKE MECHANIC, A DISCRETIONARY INDEX CHANGE MECHANIC AND A NEAR ZERO PRICE MECHANIC IN RESPECT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES
11.11.20
Proposals for the Introduction of an Overnight Restrike Mechanic, a Discretionary Index Change Mechanic and a Near Zero Price Mechanic in Respect of the Affected Securities
09.11.20
Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes: WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged
09.11.20
Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes
03.11.20
Transition to ICSD Settlement Model