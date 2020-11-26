Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group") on 29 September 2020 regarding the share buyback program for the repurchase of up to 200,000 shares.

AKVA group has completed its share buyback program, and a total of 200,000 shares have been repurchased in the open market. The weighted average purchase price for the 200,000 shares was NOK 72.95.