IMCD to acquire the personal care business of Turkish distributor Ejder Kimya

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (26 November 2020) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that it has successfully signed an agreement to acquire the personal care business of Ejder Kimya İlaç Danışmanlık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (“Ejder Kimya”).

Ejder Kimya was founded in 1999 and is a Turkish chemicals distributor of raw materials for personal care and pharmaceuticals products and food additives. It has a strong and solid position in the personal care market in Turkey. Ejder Kimya’s personal care business generated a revenue of € 4.7 million in 2019.



Aylin Zakuto, Managing Director IMCD Turkey, comments: “This acquisition is a solid step to strengthen IMCD Turkey’s footprint in the personal care market in line with IMCD’s global growth strategy. Adding Ejder Kimya’s personal care market expertise and extensive portfolio to IMCD will expand our offered solutions to customers and accelerate the growth of our suppliers in the personal care market”.