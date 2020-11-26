 

PRESS RELEASE NACON: GREEDFALL EXTEND ITS JOURNEY WITH A NEW EXPANSION AND A RELEASE ON PLAYSTATION 5 AND XBOX SERIES S/X

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.11.2020, 18:00  |  39   |   |   

 

GREEDFALL EXTEND ITS JOURNEY WITH A NEW EXPANSION AND A RELEASE ON PLAYSTATION 5 AND XBOX SERIES S/X

 

Lesquin (France), November 26, 2020 – Following the success of GreedFall, which sold more than a million copies in less than a year, and considering the enthusiasm of all those who travelled the rich lands of Teer Fradee, NACON and Focus Home Interactive are happy to announce a new partnership aiming to expand the game with new content, as well as a release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

The two companies have thus reached an agreement, in which Focus Home Interactive will be in charge of the publishing of the upcoming additional content and expansion, as well as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions of GreedFall. The GreedFall brand is now integrated as part of the NACON portfolio.

Released September 10, 2019, GreedFall is an RPG experience in which you explore uncharted lands seeping with magic, filled with secrets and fantastic creatures. With diplomacy, deception and force, influence a living world... and forge your destiny.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 9 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages and achieve its ambition to become one of the world's leading players in gaming. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

 

Attachment


NACON SASU Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PRESS RELEASE NACON: GREEDFALL EXTEND ITS JOURNEY WITH A NEW EXPANSION AND A RELEASE ON PLAYSTATION 5 AND XBOX SERIES S/X   GREEDFALL EXTEND ITS JOURNEY WITH A NEW EXPANSION AND A RELEASE ON PLAYSTATION 5 AND XBOX SERIES S/X   Lesquin (France), November 26, 2020 – Following the success of GreedFall, which sold more than a million copies in less than a year, and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces successful €2 Bn bond placement
Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Discovery Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results & Update
Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Launches Osisko Development Corp. And Announces Related Corporate Changes
Nemaska Lithium Completes Share Exchange with Residual Nemaska Lithium
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...