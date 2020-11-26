 

Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management

TryghedsGruppen smba has sold 21,149,745 existing shares in Tryg A/S for a total amount of DKK 3,595,456,650 to institutional investors pursuant to an accelerated bookbuild offering. TryghedsGruppen smba is considered related party to members of the Supervisory Board in Tryg A/S; Ida Sofie Jensen, Karen Bladt and Claus Wistoft as they are also board members in TryghedsGruppen smba.

10:00 Uhr
Notice of the Extraordinary General meeting of Tryg A/S
24.11.20
Sale of 21,149,745 existing shares in Tryg A/S
23.11.20
Accelerated bookbuild offering of up to 21,149,745 existing shares in Tryg A/S
18.11.20
Versicherer Intact und Tryg wollen britischen Rivalen RSA schlucken
18.11.20
Tryg A/S hosts a conference call on November 18 at 10: 00 CET
18.11.20
RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC BY REGENT BIDCO LIMITED (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation) AND ASSOCIATED SEPARATION OF RSA'S SCANDINAVIAN BUSINESS
10.11.20
Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend
09.11.20
Tryg announces a Q1-Q3 2020 dividend of DKK 5.25 per share
05.11.20
RSA Insurance Group Plc (“RSA”) further Statement Regarding Proposal