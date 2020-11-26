DGAP-Ad-hoc: Medios AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Forecast Medios AG acquires Cranach Pharma GmbH; issue of 4,180,000 new Medios shares; significant increase in sales expected in 2021 to over €1 billion 26-Nov-2020 / 18:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 26 November 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios") today concluded a purchase agreement with BMSH GmbH for the acquisition of the specialized pharmaceutical wholesaler Cranach Pharma GmbH ("Cranach"), Hamburg. Cranach focuses on pharmaceuticals in the fields of neurology, hemophilia, endocrinology as well as ophthalmology, rheumatology and oncology. The acquisition of Cranach is intended to enable Medios to position itself more strongly as a full-service provider in the Specialty Pharma sector. As a result, group sales of Medios in the 2021 financial year will increase significantly year-on-year to over €1 billion. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, are expected to increase to around €36 million and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, to around €30 million. In 2019, Cranach achieved sales of around €503 million, an EBITDA of around €16.3 million and an EBT of around €15.3 million and expects a slight increase in sales and earnings for 2020.

There has already been a long-standing business relationship between Medios and Cranach; BMSH GmbH as current owner of Cranach also already holds a stake in Medios AG. As consideration for Cranach Pharma GmbH, 4,180,000 new Medios shares will be issued, which will be created from authorized capital within a capital increase against contribution in kind. This is approximately 20.6% of the share capital after implementation of the capital increase. The purchase price for Cranach thus amounts to roughly €120.8 million based on a share price of approximately €28.90 per Medios share. This will increase the share capital of Medios AG from €16,084,991 to €20,264,991. These new shares are subject to staggered lock-up periods of up to 24 months. In addition, Medios will provide funds of approximately €30 million in the course of the acquisition of Cranach in order to strengthen working capital and finance further growth.