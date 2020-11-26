Medios AG: Sales increase to more than €1 billion through acquisition of Cranach Pharma GmbH

Significant expansion of market position through acquisition of the specialized wholesaler Cranach Pharma

Strengthening of Medios as a Specialty Pharma competence partner for independent specialized pharmacies

Berlin, 26 November 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios") today concluded a purchase agreement with BMSH GmbH for the acquisition of the specialized pharmaceutical wholesaler Cranach Pharma GmbH ("Cranach"), Hamburg. The acquisition of Cranach is intended to enable Medios to position itself more strongly as a full-service provider in the Specialty Pharma sector. As a result, group sales of Medios in the 2021 financial year will increase significantly year-on-year to over €1 billion. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, are expected to increase to around €36 million and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, to around €30 million. The Company will announce a concrete outlook in the first quarter of 2021 when it announces its preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year.

Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: "With this acquisition, a new era for Medios is now beginning. The takeover gives us the potential to exploit synergies not only in trading but also in manufacturing. We are also expanding our range of products and services as well as our partner network from currently around 330 to around 500 specialized pharmacies. I am particularly pleased that from now on we will be working together to improve patient-specific pharmaceutical supply on site and further consolidate our position as a competence partner for independent specialized pharmacies in Germany."