 

Results of General Meeting

Chrysalis VCT plc (the “Company”)
LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404
Results of General Meeting
26 November 2020

Results of General Meeting
At a General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, all resolutions as set out in the notice of the General Meeting of the Company dated 30 October 2020 (the “Resolutions”) were passed with the requisite majority. The proposals to put the company into members’ voluntary liquidation will now be implemented.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions which were received as at 4.00 p.m. on 24 November 2020 are set out below:

  For Discretionary Total For and Discretionary Against   Withheld
Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of No. of Total No. of
Votes Votes Votes Votes Votes Cast Votes
% of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes  
1  8,747,671  73,054  8,820,725  641,543  9,462,268  28,814
92.45% 0.77% 93.22% 6.78% 100.00%  
2  8,708,503  99,738  8,808,241  603,270  9,411,511  79,571
92.53% 1.06% 93.59% 6.41% 100.00%  
3  8,704,460  128,825  8,833,285  563,247  9,396,532  94,550
92.63% 1.38% 94.01% 5.99% 100.00%  
4  8,722,994  114,738  8,837,732  565,632  9,403,364  87,718
92.76% 1.22% 93.98% 6.02% 100.00%  
5  8,551,297  134,738  8,686,035  612,750  9,298,785  192,297
91.96% 1.45% 93.41% 6.59% 100.00%  
6  8,324,326  254,684  8,579,010  629,543  9,208,553  282,529
90.40% 2.76% 93.16% 6.84% 100.00%  

﻿A copy of the Resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Further to the passing of the Resolutions, the cancellation of the listing of the Company’s Ordinary Shares on the Official List will take effect from 8.00 a.m. on 30 November 2020.

For further information please contact:
Grant Whitehouse                        
Company Secretary
020 7630 4333


