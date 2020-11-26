Results of General Meeting
26 November 2020
At a General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, all resolutions as set out in the notice of the General Meeting of the Company dated 30 October 2020 (the “Resolutions”) were passed with the requisite majority. The proposals to put the company into members’ voluntary liquidation will now be implemented.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions which were received as at 4.00 p.m. on 24 November 2020 are set out below:
|For
|Discretionary
|Total For and Discretionary
|Against
|Withheld
|Resolution No.
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|Total
|No. of
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes Cast
|Votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|1
|8,747,671
|73,054
|8,820,725
|641,543
|9,462,268
|28,814
|92.45%
|0.77%
|93.22%
|6.78%
|100.00%
|2
|8,708,503
|99,738
|8,808,241
|603,270
|9,411,511
|79,571
|92.53%
|1.06%
|93.59%
|6.41%
|100.00%
|3
|8,704,460
|128,825
|8,833,285
|563,247
|9,396,532
|94,550
|92.63%
|1.38%
|94.01%
|5.99%
|100.00%
|4
|8,722,994
|114,738
|8,837,732
|565,632
|9,403,364
|87,718
|92.76%
|1.22%
|93.98%
|6.02%
|100.00%
|5
|8,551,297
|134,738
|8,686,035
|612,750
|9,298,785
|192,297
|91.96%
|1.45%
|93.41%
|6.59%
|100.00%
|6
|8,324,326
|254,684
|8,579,010
|629,543
|9,208,553
|282,529
|90.40%
|2.76%
|93.16%
|6.84%
|100.00%
A copy of the Resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Further to the passing of the Resolutions, the cancellation of the listing of the Company’s Ordinary Shares on the Official List will take effect from 8.00 a.m. on 30 November 2020.
For further information please contact:
Grant Whitehouse
Company Secretary
020 7630 4333
