 

European Medicines Agency Validates Application for Tepotinib for the Treatment of Advanced NSCLC with METex14 Skipping Alterations

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
26.11.2020, 19:45  |  58   |   |   
Darmstadt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Merck, a leading science and technology
company, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated
for review, the application for tepotinib for the treatment of adult patients
with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring
mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor gene ( MET ) exon 14 ( MET ex14)
skipping alterations. With this validation, the application is complete, and the
EMA will now begin the review procedure.

Tepotinib is a highly selective oral MET inhibitor that is administered once
daily.1 The application to the EMA is based on results from the pivotal Phase II
VISION study (NCT02864992) evaluating tepotinib as monotherapy in patients with
advanced NSCLC with MET ex14 skipping alterations, prospectively assessed by
liquid biopsy or tissue biopsy. In the ongoing study, the patient population is
generally characterized as elderly, with a median age of 74.0 years, and as
having poor clinical prognosis typical of NSCLC with MET ex14 skipping
alterations. Data from the primary analysis of the VISION study were published
in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM)
(https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2004407) on May 29, 2020.2

Lung cancer is estimated to be the second most common cancer in Europe, and the
leading cause of cancer-related mortality, responsible for 388,000 deaths in
2018.3 MET ex14 skipping occurs in approximately 3-4% of NSCLC cases and
correlates with aggressive tumor behavior and poor clinical prognosis.4
Currently, there are no treatments available in Europe for patients with
advanced NSCLC harboring MET ex14 skipping alterations.

Tepotinib became the first oral MET inhibitor indicated for the treatment of
advanced NSCLC harboring MET gene alterations to receive a regulatory approval
globally, with its approval in Japan in March 2020 through the SAKIGAKE program.
Recently, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to tepotinib and the FDA
is reviewing the application under Priority Review and through the Real-Time
Oncology Review pilot program.

About Tepotinib

Tepotinib is an oral MET inhibitor that inhibits the oncogenic MET receptor
signaling caused by MET (gene) alterations. Discovered and developed in-house at
Merck, it has a highly selective mechanism of action,with the potential to
improve outcomes in aggressive tumors that have a poor prognosis and harbor
these specific alterations.1

Additional Clinical Investigations: Tepotinib is also being investigated in the
Phase II INSIGHT 2 study in combination with osimertinib in MET amplified,
Seite 1 von 2
Merck Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

European Medicines Agency Validates Application for Tepotinib for the Treatment of Advanced NSCLC with METex14 Skipping Alterations Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated for review, the application for tepotinib for the treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
6,4 Millionen Menschen lebten in Deutschland 2019 in überbelegten Wohnungen
SKODA OCTAVIA und SKODA SUPERB holen Doppelsieg im aktuellen Autokostenvergleich des ADAC (FOTO)
Gaspreise: In diesen Städten wird Heizen besonders teuer
Neuer 2,0 TDI 85 kW (115 PS) für den SKODA KAROQ (FOTO)
Bereits heute ab 19 Uhr: Start zum Black Friday Sale
ARD, ZDF und Deutschlandradio ermöglichen weitere Entlastungen vom Rundfunkbeitrag für ...
Dr. Stoll & Sauer reicht Klage im Hybrid-Nepp gegen Daimler AG ein / Mercedes GLC 300 e 4Matic ...
Prüfer auf dem heißen Stuhl, Kommentar zu Wirecard von Stefan Paravicini
EANS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Ergebnis 1.-3. Quartal 2020: Hohe Liquidität und ...
Einstiegsgehälter für Absolventen: In der Automobilindustrie verdienen Berufsanfänger am besten
Titel
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Teurer Ratenkauf zum Black Friday: Über 1.200 Euro Zinsen für einen Einkauf von 4.000 Euro
Unternehmen: Bewerber mit Migrationshintergrund erwünscht (1) 
Erfolg für Verbraucherinnen und Verbraucher: Klage der Deutschen Umwelthilfe zwingt Netto-Online zur Rücknahme von Elektroschrott
Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE) 2020: Israel, die USA und die Schweiz bieten die besten Rahmenbedingungen für weibliches ...
SKODA SUPERB erhält neuen, hochmodernen Topbenziner mit 206 kW (280 PS)
Klimasünder Kleidung: Nur drei der 100 größten europäischen Modemarken sind auf dem Weg zu einem ...
KfW fördert neue Heidelberg Wallbox Energy Control
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Weit über 1.000 km Reichweite für E-Autos mit SALD-Akkus
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Merck KGaA - Der Aufwärtstrend gerät ins Stocken
24.11.20
INDEX-MONITOR/ROUNDUP 2: Dax bald mit 40 Werten - Airbus wohl mit dabei(1) 
24.11.20
WDH/INDEX-MONITOR/ROUNDUP: Deutsche Börse stockt Dax auf 40 Mitglieder auf
24.11.20
INDEX-MONITOR/ROUNDUP: Deutsche Börse stockt Dax auf 40 Mitglieder auf
24.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Merck KGaA (deutsch)
21.11.20
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Warren Buffett investiert jetzt 5.528 Mio. US-Dollar in diese 4 Pharma-Werte
20.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax mit leichtem Plus
20.11.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Merck erklimmen Dax-Spitze - Pareto lobt Entwicklung in Pandemie
18.11.20
Merck-Chef Oschmann lehnt Staatsbeteiligungen an Pharmafirmen ab
17.11.20
UBS belässt MERCK KGAA auf 'Neutral'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
74
Eine weitere potenzielle Alzheimer-Behandlung segnet das Zeitliche: was kommt als nächstes?
24.08.20
6
Kooperation Merck & Unversität Oxford Impfstoff nCoV-2019
06.03.20
1.599
Merck KGaA