European Medicines Agency Validates Application for Tepotinib for the Treatment of Advanced NSCLC with METex14 Skipping Alterations

Lung cancer is estimated to be the second most common cancer in Europe, and theleading cause of cancer-related mortality, responsible for 388,000 deaths in2018.3 MET ex14 skipping occurs in approximately 3-4% of NSCLC cases andcorrelates with aggressive tumor behavior and poor clinical prognosis.4Currently, there are no treatments available in Europe for patients withadvanced NSCLC harboring MET ex14 skipping alterations.Tepotinib became the first oral MET inhibitor indicated for the treatment ofadvanced NSCLC harboring MET gene alterations to receive a regulatory approvalglobally, with its approval in Japan in March 2020 through the SAKIGAKE program.Recently, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to tepotinib and the FDAis reviewing the application under Priority Review and through the Real-TimeOncology Review pilot program.About TepotinibTepotinib is an oral MET inhibitor that inhibits the oncogenic MET receptorsignaling caused by MET (gene) alterations. Discovered and developed in-house atMerck, it has a highly selective mechanism of action,with the potential toimprove outcomes in aggressive tumors that have a poor prognosis and harborthese specific alterations.1Additional Clinical Investigations: Tepotinib is also being investigated in thePhase II INSIGHT 2 study in combination with osimertinib in MET amplified,