European Medicines Agency Validates Application for Tepotinib for the Treatment of Advanced NSCLC with METex14 Skipping Alterations
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 26.11.2020, 19:45 | 58 | 0 |
Darmstadt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Merck, a leading science and technology
company, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated
for review, the application for tepotinib for the treatment of adult patients
with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring
mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor gene ( MET ) exon 14 ( MET ex14)
skipping alterations. With this validation, the application is complete, and the
EMA will now begin the review procedure.
Tepotinib is a highly selective oral MET inhibitor that is administered once
daily.1 The application to the EMA is based on results from the pivotal Phase II
VISION study (NCT02864992) evaluating tepotinib as monotherapy in patients with
advanced NSCLC with MET ex14 skipping alterations, prospectively assessed by
liquid biopsy or tissue biopsy. In the ongoing study, the patient population is
generally characterized as elderly, with a median age of 74.0 years, and as
having poor clinical prognosis typical of NSCLC with MET ex14 skipping
alterations. Data from the primary analysis of the VISION study were published
in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM)
(https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2004407) on May 29, 2020.2
Lung cancer is estimated to be the second most common cancer in Europe, and the
leading cause of cancer-related mortality, responsible for 388,000 deaths in
2018.3 MET ex14 skipping occurs in approximately 3-4% of NSCLC cases and
correlates with aggressive tumor behavior and poor clinical prognosis.4
Currently, there are no treatments available in Europe for patients with
advanced NSCLC harboring MET ex14 skipping alterations.
Tepotinib became the first oral MET inhibitor indicated for the treatment of
advanced NSCLC harboring MET gene alterations to receive a regulatory approval
globally, with its approval in Japan in March 2020 through the SAKIGAKE program.
Recently, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to tepotinib and the FDA
is reviewing the application under Priority Review and through the Real-Time
Oncology Review pilot program.
About Tepotinib
Tepotinib is an oral MET inhibitor that inhibits the oncogenic MET receptor
signaling caused by MET (gene) alterations. Discovered and developed in-house at
Merck, it has a highly selective mechanism of action,with the potential to
improve outcomes in aggressive tumors that have a poor prognosis and harbor
these specific alterations.1
Additional Clinical Investigations: Tepotinib is also being investigated in the
