TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

TECHNIPFMC PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Société Générale SA (SG SA)

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Puteaux, France

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

25/11/2020

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

26/11/2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.25%

2.48%

4.73%

449,408,233

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

2.67%

2.65%

5.33%

 

 


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BDSFG982

Ordinary shares

5,501,586

0

1.22%

0.00%

GB00BDSFG982

Borrowed Ordinary shares

4,594,306

0

1.02%

0.00%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

10,095,892

2.25%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Contract for Difference

N/A

N/A

Cash

38,242

0.01%

Call option on basket

03/01/2033

Till 03/01/2033

Cash

336,992

0.07%

Euro Medium Term Note

09/01/2025

Till 09/01/2025

Cash

6,938

0.00%

Call option

03/01/2033

Till 03/01/2033

Cash

2,295,000

0.51%

Call option

16/12/2022

16/12/2022

Cash

491

0.00%

Call option

17/12/2021

17/12/2021

Cash

180

0.00%

Call option

18/06/2021

18/06/2021

Cash

583,143

0.13%

Call option

18/12/2020

18/12/2020

Cash

179,063

0.04%

Call option

19/03/2021

19/03/2021

Cash

592,615

0.13%

Call option

17/09/2021

17/09/2021

Cash

493,953

0.11%

Put option

03/01/2033

Till 03/01/2033

Cash

370,000

0.08%

Put option

18/06/2021

18/06/2021

Cash

88,908

0.02%

Put option

18/12/2020

18/12/2020

Cash

416,050

0.09%

Put option

19/03/2021

19/03/2021

Cash

77,879

0.02%

Put option

17/09/2021

17/09/2021

Cash

47,707

0.01%

Put option

15/01/2021

15/01/2021

Cash

100,000

0.02%

Listed call warrants

03/01/2033

Till 03/01/2033

Cash

2,625,839

0.58%

Listed call warrants

17/12/2021

17/12/2021

Cash

63

0.00%

Listed call warrants

18/06/2021

18/06/2021

Cash

574,346

0.13%

Listed call warrants

18/12/2020

18/12/2020

Cash

173,160

0.04%

Listed call warrants

19/03/2021

19/03/2021

Cash

564,311

0.13%

Listed call warrants

17/09/2021

17/09/2021

Cash

477,133

0.11%

Listed put warrants

03/01/2033

Till 03/01/2033

Cash

370,000

0.08%

Listed put warrants

18/06/2021

18/06/2021

Cash

88,908

0.02%

Listed put warrants

18/12/2020

18/12/2020

Cash

416,050

0.09%

Listed put warrants

19/03/2021

19/03/2021

Cash

77,879

0.02%

Listed put warrants

17/09/2021

17/09/2021

Cash

47,707

0.01%

Listed put warrants

15/01/2021

15/01/2021

Cash

100,000

0.02%

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

11,142,557

2.48%

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

Applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Société Générale S.A.

 

 

 

Société Générale Effekten GmbH

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Société Générale S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Société Générale S.A.

 

 

 

Généfinance S.A.

 

 

 

Sogéparticipations S.A.

 

 

 

Société Générale Luxembourg

 

 

 

SG Issuer S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Société Générale S.A.

 

 

 

Généfinance S.A.

 

 

 

SG Option Europe S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Société Générale S.A.

 

 

 

SG Americas Securities Holdings LLC

 

 

 

SG Americas Securities LLC

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional informationxvi

 

 

Place of completion

London, United Kingdom

Date of completion

November 26th, 2020

