 

Simply Group Acquisition Corp. Completes Compulsory Acquisition of Common Shares of Dealnet Capital Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.11.2020, 23:12  |  10   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealnet Capital Corp. (“Dealnet” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: DLS) and Simply Group Acquisition Corp. (the “Offeror”), part of the Simply Group of Companies, today announced that the Offeror has completed its previously announced compulsory acquisition under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) of all of the outstanding Dealnet common shares (“Common Shares”) not already owned by it following its previously announced successful take-over bid. As a result of the acquisition of such Common Shares, the Offeror now owns 100% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. At Dealnet’s request, the trading of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has been halted and Dealnet expects that it will be delisted from the TSXV on or about November 27, 2020, subject to approval of the TSXV. In addition, Dealnet has applied to the relevant securities commissions to cease to be a reporting issuer in all applicable jurisdictions in Canada.

About Dealnet Capital Corp.

Dealnet is the parent company of subsidiaries operating in two market segments, consumer finance and call centre. The Company operates in the consumer finance segment in Canada through EcoHome Financial Inc. (“EcoHome”) and its call centre segment under the One Contact banner (“One Contact”). Dealnet’s head office is located at 130 King Street West, Suite 501, Toronto, ON M5X 1C7.

EcoHome is a specialty finance company serving the $20 billion Canadian home improvement finance market. EcoHome develops and supports consumer sales financing programs for approved dealers and distributors under agreements with original equipment manufacturers that supply a wide range of home improvement products to the retail market. Through a dealer network, EcoHome underwrites, originates, funds and services the prime quality loans and leases that homeowners need to finance the acquisition and installation of capital assets that improve the quality, comfort and safety of their homes.

One Contact offers customer support services to both EcoHome and third-party institutions across Canada and the U.S.

For additional information please visit www.sedar.com.

About Simply Group

With more than $1.45 billion in assets under management, Simply Group (mysimplygroup.com) provides industry leading, high-efficiency, home comfort equipment and financing solutions to customers, to modernize their residential, commercial and industrial properties. Simply Group knows that its people are its greatest asset and is proud to be Great Place to Work-Certified since 2016. In 2020, Simply Group was named Best Business of the Year by the Canadian SME National Business Awards.

The Offeror is located at 2225 Sheppard Avenue East, Suite 800, North York, ON M2J 5C2.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Dealnet Capital Corp.

Brent Houlden
Chief Executive Officer
(905) 695-8557 ext.1145
bhoulden@dealnetcapital.com

Simply Group of Companies

Sean Milne
Chief Financial Officer
(647) 389-3855
sean.milne@mysimplygroup.com


DealNet Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Simply Group Acquisition Corp. Completes Compulsory Acquisition of Common Shares of Dealnet Capital Corp. TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dealnet Capital Corp. (“Dealnet” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: DLS) and Simply Group Acquisition Corp. (the “Offeror”), part of the Simply Group of Companies, today announced that the Offeror has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply Italy’s first hydrogen trains
Khiron Life Sciences Announces Closing of $14.49 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full ...
Discovery Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results & Update
SHARC Energy Joins Canadian Trade Mission to Promote Its Wastewater Energy-Recovery Technology in ...
Cameo Industries Corp. Acquires Saganaga Gold and Silver Project in Ontario
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 19 – 25, 2020
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...