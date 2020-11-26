BlackRock Canada Announces Estimated 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodic (e.g. monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only , as of October 3 0 , 20 20 . As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 20 20 or December 31, 20 20 , in the case of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”) , tax year-end.

We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2020, on or about December 22, 2020. The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 31, 2020, payable on January 6, 2021. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2021.

Details regarding the estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated annual

reinvested capital

gains per unit Net asset

value (NAV)

per unit at

Oct 30, 2020 Estimated annual

reinvested capital

gains as %

of NAV at

Oct 30, 2020 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH - 19.426992 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO - 19.040577 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ - 23.463183 0.00% iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.80003 11.028594 7.25% iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL - 15.611144 0.00% iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C - 21.648642 0.00% iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR - 25.866296 0.00% iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB - 17.459388 0.00% iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE - 16.437278 0.00% iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF - 24.141892 0.00% iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP - 12.832152 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF - 18.248154 0.00% iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG - 19.083751 0.00% iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU - 31.819517 0.00% iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.68528 37.507674 1.83% iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR - 50.000106 0.00% iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.46364 41.115790 1.13% iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD - 11.517192 0.00% iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ - 13.154013 0.00% iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD - 16.900118 0.00% iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.20216 38.483256 0.53% iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD - 17.276450 0.00% iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO - 31.326251 0.00% iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 3.14180 40.966694 7.67% iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH - 15.675317 0.00% Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.03593 21.563010 0.17% Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC - 23.714497 0.00% Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF - 26.021731 0.00% Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 1.79626 44.843125 4.01% Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO - 21.011646 0.00% Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP - 17.333622 0.00% Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 0.39362 40.326147 0.98% Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV - 20.209594 0.00% Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.06631 8.769572 0.76% iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE - 5.994450 0.00% iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.13418 38.842551 0.35% iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.08917 39.150809 0.23% iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.22383 38.226493 0.59% iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.17896 38.534545 0.46% iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR - 12.184682 0.00% iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C - 12.273877 0.00% iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.04396 27.680559 0.16% iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.29067 20.980903 1.39% iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.01750 23.772825 0.07% iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB - 33.153157 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM - 11.125408 0.00% iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB - 22.312911 0.00% iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD - 40.427681 0.00% iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG - 36.501480 0.00% iShares China Index ETF XCH - 28.162095 0.00% iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.07864 20.951741 0.38% iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS - 13.611917 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.37221 48.125240 0.77% iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV - 21.405553 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG - 18.974866 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U - 14.269765 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH - 19.028429 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV - 17.718715 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.12276 44.199599 0.28% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.10428 21.158954 0.49% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.13147 15.889505 0.83% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.60929 20.310904 3.00% iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV - 21.570388 0.00% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB - 19.858135 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC - 27.489196 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U - 21.082105 0.00% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF - 28.665754 0.00% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U - 21.689494 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG - 4.120145 0.00% iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH - 22.034175 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI - 17.078134 0.00% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM - 33.146893 0.00% iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN - 22.098260 0.00% iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.06573 21.032312 0.31% iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG - 19.040340 0.00% iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU - 21.667468 0.00% iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA - 27.083387 0.00% iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.21402 22.359061 0.96% iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF - 21.483218 0.00% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH - 20.974617 0.00% iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI - 20.814016 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN - 32.676167 0.00% iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR - 20.117467 0.00% iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS - 28.635919 0.00% iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U - 21.552808 0.00% iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB - 23.196947 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD - 21.850559 0.00% iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB - 21.869060 0.00% iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI - 31.667125 0.00% iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.07095 21.197085 0.33% iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB - 21.260307 0.00% iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.43084 52.704429 0.82% iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD - 24.042128 0.00% iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU - 21.388373 0.00% iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY - 18.111861 0.00% iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC - 24.787773 0.00% iShares India Index ETF XID - 35.856260 0.00% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG - 25.268684 0.00% iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN - 23.547123 0.00% iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.04551 20.793267 0.22% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 2.66864 37.057349 7.20% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU - 23.501158 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.28830 26.857879 1.07% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA - 18.079905 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.02689 19.423929 0.14% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U - 14.691819 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD - 24.375631 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH - 17.774958 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.10129 33.366404 0.30% iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML - 20.618654 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM - 26.401991 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS - 26.505964 0.00% iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM - 23.099255 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU - 55.639029 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U - 41.808284 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV - 28.340045 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.03737 42.303379 0.09% iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY - 23.846120 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF - 16.016974 0.00% iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB - 21.906948 0.00% iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.10313 22.076658 0.47% iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 3.19913 86.766330 3.69% iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.02989 26.961054 0.11% iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE - 14.130033 0.00% iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB - 21.213782 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB - 28.172137 0.00% iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC - 19.748386 0.00% iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE - 21.132773 0.00% iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA - 19.126090 0.00% iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM - 21.019318 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH - 19.766903 0.00% iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI - 18.699488 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC - 19.292840 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.56755 18.442735 3.08% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.62161 35.453302 1.75% iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ - 20.014860 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.54503 63.725112 0.86% iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.08259 20.467167 0.40% iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU - 31.128747 0.00% iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.08971 23.943473 0.37% iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR - 10.178159 0.00% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH - 28.463107 0.00% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.16237 54.196539 0.30% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.34368 41.110069 0.84% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.29682 46.732112 0.64% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.22382 27.685362 0.81% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU - 32.808843 0.00% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U - 24.721388 0.00% iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU - 18.556745 0.00% iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.78783 55.060982 1.43%

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2020 (the iShares ETFs’ tax year end) or December 31, 2020 in the case of CMR, include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares ETFs; and subscription and redemption activity.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately US$7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @ BlackRockCA

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.32 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$7.81 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/20.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI and EAFE are trademarks of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). XEC, XEC.U, XEF, XEF.U, XEH, XEM, XEU, XFC, XFI, XFF, XFS, XFS.U, XFA, XIN, XMI, XML, XMM, XMS, XMU, XMU.U, XMV, XMW, XMY, XWD, XAW, XAW.U, XFH, XDIV, XDU, XDU.U, XDUH, XDG, XDG.U, XDGH, XESG, XSUS, XSEA, XSEM, XCSR, XUSR, XDSR, XQLT, XMTM and XVLU are permitted to use the MSCI mark and, as applicable, the EAFE mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the indices. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of these trademarks to BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. XEC, XEC.U, XEF, XEF.U, XEH, XEM, XEU, XFC, XFI, XFF, XFS, XFS.U, XFA, XIN, XMI, XML, XMM, XMS, XMU, XMU.U, XMV, XMW, XMY, XWD, XAW, XAW.U, XFH, XDIV, XDU, XDU.U, XDUH, XDG, XDG.U, XDGH, XESG, XSUS, XSEA, XSEM, XCSR, XUSR, XDSR, XQLT, XMTM and XVLU are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in XEC, XEC.U, XEF, XEF.U, XEH, XEM, XEU, XFC, XFI, XFF, XFS, XFS.U, XFA, XIN, XMI, XML, XMM, XMS, XMU, XMU.U, XMV, XMW, XMY, XWD, XAW, XAW.U, XFH, XDIV, XDU, XDU.U, XDUH, XDG, XDG.U, XDGH, XESG, XSUS, XSEA, XSEM, XCSR, XUSR, XDSR, XQLT, XMTM and XVLU



J.P. Morgan is a marketing name for JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. J.P. Morgan calculates and maintains the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Hedged in CAD Index and the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Unhedged in CAD Index (“J.P. Morgan Indexes"). BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has been licensed to use the J.P. Morgan Indexes and certain trademarks pursuant to a license agreement between BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. and J.P. Morgan. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of the J.P. Morgan Indexes and certain trademarks to BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. XEB is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by J.P. Morgan. J.P. Morgan makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of XEB or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in XEB particularly or the ability of the J.P. Morgan Indexes to track general stock market performance.

“Jantzi Social Index” and “JSI” are registered trademarks of Jantzi Research Inc. (“Jantzi”). XEN is permitted to use the Jantzi Social Index and JSI marks pursuant to a license agreement between Jantzi and BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, relating among other things, to the license granted to BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited to use the Jantzi Social Index. XEN is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Jantzi and Jantzi makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in XEN.

Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

T – 416-643-4058

Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com